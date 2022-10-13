When players log in to Genshin Impact every day, they can complete commissions in a specific region that will earn them great rewards.

The “One Ship, Two Ships, Three Ships…” quest is one of those commissions. It can pop up randomly in the region of Liyue.

Although it’s fairly easy and fast to complete, you might miss the complete rewards if you don’t carefully read what the NPC tells you.

Related: Where is Liyue Harbor in Genshin Impact?

How to complete “One Ship, Two Ships, Three Ships…” quest in Genshin Impact

When picking up the “One Ship, Two Ships, Three Ships…” quest, you’ll be requested to speak to three NPCs on a ship docked at Liyue’s Harbor.

Those kids will each tell you a number of ships that came. You’ll have to add each number to determine the total number of ships that came, according to those kids.

Unfortunately, there isn’t one specific number of ships to choose when redeeming the quest. The numbers told by the kids are randomly generated and change each time players take the quest. So if you don’t remember them and you choose the wrong answer, you will only get a portion of the quest’s rewards.