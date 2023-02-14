Enyanomiya is the underground area of Inazuma in Genshin Impact. It’s made of several isolated islands you can reach by gliding and features countless puzzles for players to solve.

This hidden area, accessed through a magic pool, also includes an Evernight mechanic players can use to change the landscape and activate some secret mechanisms.

The Collection of Dragons and Snakes quest is one of those. The NPC giving the quest will only appear in Evernight mode, so make sure you have it activated.

How to collect the five lost books in Genshin Impact

To help you collect the five lost books, Ema, the Last Librarian, will give you clues. The map won’t help you, though, since you won’t get any indication of quest areas.

1: Before Sun and Moon

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To get this first book, you’ll have to complete a quest given by an unknown NPC South of Dainichi Mikoshi.

To encounter this Genshin NPC, you’ll have to glide down the cliff on the West of his location. Complete the quest Antigonus to earn the “Before Sun and Moon” book, following the map’s indications.

2: Hydrological Studies in Byakuyakoku

This book will require a bit of effort. You’ll have to solve a puzzle and complete the subsequent quest to progress. First, head to the location shown on the map. You’ll see a sort of maze down below, with several yellow lights glowing inside. Here are the steps to follow.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

Switch to Whitenight mode using the mechanism above the maze.

Hit both triangle mechanisms near the switch, one time each.

Switch to Evernight.

Go inside the maze and activate the four Hydro pillars.

Jump inside the opened gate at the middle of the maze and get the quest from the unknown NPC.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Open the next gate and solve another puzzle. There are two levers, two triangle mechanisms, and one Evernight switch. Switch to Whitenight and open the north grid. Hit the western triangle mechanism twice (the three walls should have glided close in front of you). Close the north grid and open the south one. Hit the eastern triangle mechanism twice (two out of three walls should have glided close in front of you). Close the south grid and hit the western triangle one more time. Return to Evernight. The middle section should look like the image below (two grids on the sides and a wall in the middle).

Open the secret room and the chest to get the book.

3: The Serpent and Drakes of Tokoyokoku

Screengrab via HoYoverse

This is the easiest book to find. It costs 1,500 Mora and can be bought by speaking to Kuroda, the Editor from Yae Publishing House in Inazuma’s main city. Simply buy it from the NPC and you’ll validate the first quest book.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

4: In the Light, Beneath the Shadow

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Head to the Dainichi Mikoshi. At the location shown above, you’ll find a ruin guard with an explosive barrel on the side. Explode it to blow up the wall and reveal the path to the puzzle. Here are the steps follow to solve the puzzle and get the book:

Switch to Evernight. The mechanism is located above a maze, below the blown-up wall.

Hit the triangle (the grid should lower), and switch to Whitenight.

Hit the other triangle. Grab the chest’s rewards.

Climb up the wall of the chest to access the other area. Switch back to Evernight to reveal the puzzle above the chest; you’ll see a specific order of seals appear. It should remind you of another puzzle; you’ll have to get back there.

Teleport to the Serpent’s Heart, and enter and activate the seals in the order shown by the mechanism.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

5: Experimental records

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

You’re almost done with the quest, now. To progress further, head to the location below by gliding down to the island. You’ll be able to get a chest on the way. Then, step through the portal.

Follow the next steps and you’ll arrive at a trial. It includes three elemental pillars: Cryo, Electro, and Hydro. Monsters will come out of cages each time you activate one, and the book is hidden inside the Cryo monster’s cage.

After all that hard work, you’ll be able to give books to Ema and claim your sweet rewards.