The latest Genshin Impact update has brought new missions, characters, and even a mini-game to players. Among the latest events players can experience, there is also the encounter with the new five-star anemo character called Scaramouche—or at least that is how he will be known until the end of the “Inversion of Genesis” mission.

In fact, for the first time since the beginning of the game, players will be able to rename a playable character, just like they did with the Traveler. After battling Scaramouche, also known as Wanderer, and embarking on a journey with him to retrieve his memories, players will be asked to rename the character. The gesture is there to signify the start of a new life for the anemo character after all the turmoil he caused in Sumeru to achieve the status of “God,” a mission previously confronted by players.

How to change Scaramouche’s name

The “Interlude Chapter: Act III – Inversion of Genesis” mission is composed of other smaller quests, among which there is one called “The Kabukimono’s Finale,” at the end of which the Traveler will be asked to rename Scaramouche. While the name must be picked in that instance, players will also be able to change it once more after the end of the quest. Be aware that the character can only be named twice: once during the quest and once it ends.

But the privilege of choosing the name for the new Genshin character also has its limits. Apparently, there are few rules to follow when renaming Scaramouche, with one being that the name has to be one word alone and it cannot be a copy of other characters already in the game. Additionally, players cannot give Scaramouche one of his previous names, such as Wanderer and Balladeer. The new name will be displayed during text conversations and when approaching the character, thus affecting various aspects of the game, probably the NPCs’ conversations as well.