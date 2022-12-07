Here are the notes and updates for Genshin Impact Patch 3.3

Genshin Impact’s 3.3 update, “All Senses Clear, All Existence Void,” hit the live servers last night.
It’s bringing new characters Scaramouche (The Wanderer) and Faruzan, as well as new Archon quests, more events, a new TCG game, and balance changes.
It will also mark the return of Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato as banners, while Arataki Itto is featured as the current banner alongside The Wanderer.
Here are the complete patch notes for Genshin Impact’s 3.3 update.
Genshin Impact Patch 3.3 notes
New mini-game
- Genius Invokation TCG has joined Genshin Impact. Although it’s a permanent game mode, its launch is part of an event called “Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards.”
- Players can begin the event’s quest by heading to the events Overview tab and then selecting the TCG event. They’ll see a “Go to Quest” button that will take them to Mondstadt’s alchemy store.
- The quest can also be directly found in the Quest menu, in the World Quests category.
- To begin the quests, players must reach at least Adventure Rank 32 and complete the Archon quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom.”
New characters
- Wanderer, “Eons Adrift”
- Anemo and catalyst-using character named Scaramouche.
- His gameplay is focused on his “Windfavored state,” which grants several bonuses and allows him to leap into the air.
- He’s part of the featured banner called “From Ashes Reborn.”
- Faruzan, “Enigmatic Machinist”
- Anemo and bow-using character.
- Support with traditional AoE abilities.
New Domain
- Domain of Blessing: City of Gold
- It’s located in the Land of Lower Setekh, in the “Eye of the Sands” landmark.
- Possible rewards include new sets of artifacts called “Desert Pavilion Chronicle,” which grants Anemo bonus, and “Flower of Paradise Lost”, giving Dendro synergy bonus.
- Players must reach at least Adventure Rank 22 and complete the Archon quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom” to unlock it.
New items
New recipes
- Samosa, from the Sumeru NPC Jahangir
- Wanderer’s specialty called “Shimi Chazuke”
- Faruzan’s specialty called “Traditionally-Made Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake”
New weapons
- Tulaytullah’s Remembrance
- It’s a five-star catalyst granting attack speed and normal attack damage boost.
- Toukabou Shigure
- It’s a four-star sword granting damage bonus.
New artifacts
- Desert Pavilion Chronicle set
- Flower of Paradise Lost set
- Both sets can be obtained by completing the new domain, City of Gold.
New quests
- New Archon quest chapter: “Inversion of Genesis”
- Players must complete the latest Archon quests and reach at least Adventure Rank 40 to unlock it.
- New Daily Commission from Liyue: follow-up quests for “The Sparrow Studies the Blade,” “The Day the Sword Departs,” and “Where Is the Unseen Razor?”
Quality-of-life changes
- New search function and source display for Furnishing items
- New filter for Artifacts
- Various audio optimizations
- Purchase limit cap raised when reaching rank 10 of Trust
- Teapot Traveling Salesman now sells Coral Butterflies
- Support added for Italian and Turkish languages
- Various bug fixes. The full list can be found here.
Balance changes
- Floor 11 “Ley Line Disorders,” from the Spiral Abyss
- 75 percent Anemo damage bonus for all characters
- Rewards for Floors nine to 12
- Replaced by “Desert Pavilion Chronicle” and “Flower of Paradise Lost” artifact sets.
- New Lunar Phases
- Phase I: Terminal Moon, granting 10 percent Elemental and Physical damage bonus.
- Phase II: Breezecall Moon, granting crit damage bonus with Swirl reaction.
- Phase III: Supreme Moon, granting elemental bonus.