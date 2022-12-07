Here are the notes and updates for Genshin Impact Patch 3.3

You can get Scaramouche from wishes and complete new Archon quests.

Genshin Impact’s 3.3 update, “All Senses Clear, All Existence Void,” hit the live servers last night.

It’s bringing new characters Scaramouche (The Wanderer) and Faruzan, as well as new Archon quests, more events, a new TCG game, and balance changes.

It will also mark the return of Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato as banners, while Arataki Itto is featured as the current banner alongside The Wanderer.

Here are the complete patch notes for Genshin Impact’s 3.3 update.

Genshin Impact Patch 3.3 notes

New mini-game

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Genius Invokation TCG has joined Genshin Impact. Although it’s a permanent game mode, its launch is part of an event called “Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards.”

Players can begin the event’s quest by heading to the events Overview tab and then selecting the TCG event. They’ll see a “Go to Quest” button that will take them to Mondstadt’s alchemy store. The quest can also be directly found in the Quest menu, in the World Quests category.

To begin the quests, players must reach at least Adventure Rank 32 and complete the Archon quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom.”

New characters

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Wanderer, “Eons Adrift” Anemo and catalyst-using character named Scaramouche. His gameplay is focused on his “Windfavored state,” which grants several bonuses and allows him to leap into the air. He’s part of the featured banner called “From Ashes Reborn.”

Faruzan, “Enigmatic Machinist” Anemo and bow-using character. Support with traditional AoE abilities.



New Domain

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Domain of Blessing: City of Gold It’s located in the Land of Lower Setekh, in the “Eye of the Sands” landmark. Possible rewards include new sets of artifacts called “Desert Pavilion Chronicle,” which grants Anemo bonus, and “Flower of Paradise Lost”, giving Dendro synergy bonus. Players must reach at least Adventure Rank 22 and complete the Archon quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom” to unlock it.



New items

New recipes

Samosa, from the Sumeru NPC Jahangir

Wanderer’s specialty called “Shimi Chazuke”

Faruzan’s specialty called “Traditionally-Made Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake”

New weapons

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance It’s a five-star catalyst granting attack speed and normal attack damage boost.

Toukabou Shigure It’s a four-star sword granting damage bonus.



New artifacts

Desert Pavilion Chronicle set

Flower of Paradise Lost set Both sets can be obtained by completing the new domain, City of Gold.



New quests

New Archon quest chapter: “Inversion of Genesis” Players must complete the latest Archon quests and reach at least Adventure Rank 40 to unlock it.



New Daily Commission from Liyue: follow-up quests for “The Sparrow Studies the Blade,” “The Day the Sword Departs,” and “Where Is the Unseen Razor?”

Quality-of-life changes

New search function and source display for Furnishing items

New filter for Artifacts

Various audio optimizations

Purchase limit cap raised when reaching rank 10 of Trust

Teapot Traveling Salesman now sells Coral Butterflies

Support added for Italian and Turkish languages

Various bug fixes. The full list can be found here.

Balance changes