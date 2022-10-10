How to capture the Great Snowboar King in Genshin Impact

There are many activities to do in the lands of Genshin Impact, from exploration to fighting. In addition to those traditional gameplay features, the developer is regularly adding minigames as part of time-limited events: The Great Snowboar King is one of those minigames.

The players can come across this activity by completing the “Of Ballads and Brews” event in Autumn Crisis, which is taking place through October. The event also introduced the Wiesenfest and numerous quests to complete to earn Fever Points and get exclusive items.

The Great Snowboar King minigame can be unlocked by heading to the “Uproot” tab in the event’s page, and then clicking on Navigate: then head to the trap symbol corresponding to the activity on the map.

Here is how to complete the Great Snowboar King challenge in the “Of Ballads and Brews” event in Genshin Impact.

Related: Everything we know about the 3.2 update in Genshin Impact

How to capture the the Great Snowboar King in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The Great Snowboar King can be challenging to capture. To do so, there are some mechanics to learn and remember during the event: specifically, the trap button and the luring feature.

If you don’t use those correctly, you won’t be able to capture it in the given time, because your normal attacks won’t do much damage to him.

Here are some tips and tricks to complete the three challenges of the Great Snowboar King:

Pick up the Hunter’s Shield when it pops up: it’s the best way to knock the creature and deal additional damage. When you’ve taken the shield, let him charge you. He’ll bump on your shield and you will deal additional damage for a short time.

Activate the Smoke Machines: you might see that it doesn’t change much the damage you deal to the creature, but he’ll be confused for a short time and you’ll be able to use more attacks in that period, so it’s still a decent way to weaken it.

Activate the big trap when available: in addition to smoke machines and fire sources, there are traps scattered in the area. When they are circled in yellow, it means they can be used.

Survive the cold: if you’ve been to Dragonspine recently, you will remember to keep warm using the various sources of fire. This will be important to survive this fight.

When to use the Hunting Net?

When you start the fight, you might want to spam the Net button to slow the creature down and attack him, but this won’t do any good if you don’t use it at the right time.

Only use your Net when the Great Snowboar King is confused by the smoke machine or when it is vulnerable to damage because of your shield or trap. Otherwise, you will lose precious time to capture it.