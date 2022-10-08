As most of Genshin Impact players are still enjoying the content introduced with patch 3.1 a few weeks ago, the 3.2 update is already fast approaching.

Still, there are many interrogations on what this update will bring and when it will release precisely. Some new characters were revealed, as well as some features, but many details have yet to be unveiled.

Here is everything we know about the 3.2 update in Genshin Impact.

The 3.2 update is going to add more content to the Sumeru region, as well as new features to the game. It will introduce two new characters: Nahida and Layla.

Nahida will wield the Dendro element, similarly to the latest-released characters, while Layla will use the Cryo element. Both were officially revealed as the new characters to join the game soon, and it’s speculated they will be alongside the 3.2 update.

As for the rest of the banners, some leaks suggested that characters like Childe, Yae Miko, and Yoimiya could return. Those leaks also hinted at the Great Mujina Youkai as the next event to join the game. Meanwhile, Dori would be the next free character of Genshin Impact.

It would be followed by the Adventurer’s Trials, featuring a lot of minigames to complete, similarly to the “Of Ballads and Brews” event of this month.

Among other things, the players would be able to fight the Scaramouche boss and see the Liben NPC return, a traveling merchant, according to those leaks. It would be a great way to earn more Primogems for free.

The 3.2 update is expected to be released at the beginning of November, around Nov.2. Meanwhile, the second phase of the 3.1 update will start soon, introducing Nilou as the new Hydro character in the game.