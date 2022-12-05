Inazuma, as the third region players will discover in Genshin Impact, is split between many islands that are unlocked via various quests.

One of them will allow players to head to Enkanomiya by rewarding Spirit Pearls. This questline will, at one point, require to “Break the Fin seal” without giving many clues to help the players.

Related: Location and use of the Rust Worn Key in Genshin Impact

Here’s how to break the Fin seal in Genshin Impact.

How to break the Fin seal in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To break the Fin seal, you’ll have to activate both praying statues in the right setups. It’ll bring out Spirit Pearls and allow you to progress to the next steps.

Completing this step is actually simpler than it looks. You cannot activate it if you have triggered the prayer statutes, however. Deactivate them and start rotating the fish to break the Fin seal.

Rotate the fish so that they all face the center of both circles, as shown in the image above. You’ll see a light rise up when they are put in the correct position. When they are all in the right direction, only then you can activate the prayer statues, trigger the mechanisms and get the Pearl Spirits.