Genshin Impact co-op players be warned: This Kaveh bug can permanently destroy your game files

Bugs were expected to arise with Fontaine joining Genshin Impact, but maybe not as game-breaking as Kaveh’s latest exploit. Until a fix is found, we recommend avoiding playing co-op and closing your Serenitea Pot to the public.

On Aug. 26, a Chinese player reported seeing a puzzle element of their game permanently removed by a Kaveh player who joined their world. It was purposefully done, and they couldn’t make the item reappear, even when uninstalling and installing Genshin again on their platform.

Another player saw the same thing happen in their world and provided proof via a broadcast on streaming platform Bilibili

The destruction based on Kaveh E is irreversible, even you reinstall, using another devices or cloud genshin. Presently there's no way to get back the deleted items.



Better stop co-op with others until hoyoverse's official announcement is made. — 🍁(Waiting for Wriothesley) (@hxg_diluc) August 25, 2023

Some players can exploit a breach in the game’s files to make Kaveh’s Elemental Ability disappear from elements of the game. But those who play the game normally, without modifying the files with third-party software or by other means, should be safe when playing Kaveh.

Still, it’s recommended not to play co-op until the developer shuts down the exploit. You should also close your Serenitea Pot from public access since cheaters can also make your furniture disappear and it’s unclear how you’ll be able to get them back when HoYoverse brings a fix.

At first, the exploit seemed to only be possible when playing Kaveh and on Chinese servers. But a day later, another video stirred panic among players. It showed a Nahida who made Domain reward trees disappear from the game using her Elemental Ability on the Western servers. It suggests the exploit is linked to Dendro cores in general, and not only to Kaveh’s ability. For the time being, no other Dendro character was seen executing the same exploit in videos.

This exploit appeared less than a week after a game-breaking bug involving Diluc. By using a specific combo with Anemo Archon Venti, the character was able to annihilate enemies with endless Pyro reactions. The bug was quickly fixed by the developer, though. It’s unclear whether this exploit was found after the fix, or since Patch 4.0, which brought a massive batch of new content earlier in August.

In the meantime, some players are making memes about the exploit while waiting for the developer’s fix. Kaveh is now known as the Architect and Destroyer of Worlds. If you’ve been affected by this exploit, your best bet is to open a ticket with HoYoverse’s support and hope the devs will be able to restore your game as it was previously.

