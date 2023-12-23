Guide and locations of The Path of the Sun minigame in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is celebrating the new update introducing Navia with the Roses and Muskets event, which includes the Into the Frame minigame. The Path of the Sun is its first challenge.

That minigame requires filming several shots from the right angle and in the right frame to gain event points and more rewards. It launched alongside several other minigames players can complete for Primogems and other resources.

Here is a guide on how to complete The Path of the Sun film as part of the Roses and Muskets event in Genshin Impact.

Location of The Path of the Sun photo in Genshin Impact

Become a filmmaker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Path of the Sun is a part of the Into the Frame questline in the Roses and Muskets event. You can unlock the minigame by completing the quest named “The Arrival of a…!,” which appeared in your quest journal with the event’s launch. Speak to Petit Lumiere and he’ll unlock the minigame for you.

If you get the three right ratings for the Path of the Sun photo in the Into the Frames event, you’ll earn 30 Primogems, 100 event points, and other event resources, as well as XP items for characters, artifacts, and weapons. You’ll have four frames you’ll need to shoot to complete this minigame.

Frame One

Show Lynette in the shot. Screenshot by Dot Esports Indicate that she’s lost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, head to the Chemin de l’Espoir, following your map’s directions. Stop to the yellow prompt and start taking shots with the Kamera. You need to get the four right shots to get the right ratings. Shoot Lynette and show the environment around her to signify that she’s lost underwater. To do that, you need to choose the position shown on the right, and then select the bottom narration.

Frame Two

Show her navigating the Seagrass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll show how Lynette is trying to find her way through the seagrass. Select the bottom frame to go according to the script.

Frame Three

Display Lynette’s expression. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the third frame, you’ll focus on what Lynette is feeling. The best position is to show her face in a close-up, which is the left suggestion.

Frame Four

Go to the surface. Screenshot by Dot Esports Mention the sun rays. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lynette ends up finding her way to the surface. The right position here is quite simple to guess: It’s the one on the left. Similarly, the narration that follows the script is the top one.

Once you’ve chosen all four frames, you can Start Shooting by tapping the button on the bottom-right corner of the screen. You’ll be able to see the film of your creation and see how many points you’ve won. Fortunately, you can try again if you missed something. Then, you can open the event menu and claim your rewards by tapping on the chest at the bottom of the event’s screen.