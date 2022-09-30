Genshin Impact’s $3.7 billion haul shows gamers are willing to bet big on waifus

Chinese ARPG game Genshin Impact is continuing to gross millions of revenue every month, two years after its release. It has generated $3.7 billion in revenue on mobile at its two-year anniversary, according to Sensor Tower.

The game surpassed $3 billion in revenue in the first quarter of the year, which means it has made over $700 million in roughly five months. So it’s pretty obvious that the game’s success shows no sign of slowing down.

Even though its cycle is punctuated by slow periods with light updates, the Major updates brought similar revenue in each yearly quarter. Still, it’s not the top-grossing game on mobile since it’s overshadowed by Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. It’s ranked second outside China by surpassing Honor of Kings, however, racking up $2.5 million in the App Store in Google Play, according to Sensor Tower.

Image via Sensor Tower

The study shows China is the best market for the game, while the United States is the third-best, split between Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play.

Genshin Impact is one of the most successful mobile games in history and might attract a new player base when it releases on Nintendo Switch, although the release date has yet to be revealed.