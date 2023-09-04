Genshin Impact players are willing to splash their cash on this cosmetic feature

Genshin Impact players are dying to see one cosmetic feature added to the game, and they claim they’d be ready to spend a lot to use it.

In a Reddit thread from Sept. 3, players suggested that HoYoverse should add weapon transmogs to the game in the future.

It would allow them to change the appearance of weapons to take the design of other weapons. Many MMO and multiplayer games include this feature as one of the main ways for players to customize the appearance of the playable characters.

“Dear Hoyo, for the love of Archons, please give us weapons transmog! I’m even ready to spend my billets to make my swords look like this,” wrote the thread’s author.

It earned a significant amount of upvotes and players flocked to the comments to say how they would use the transmog feature in Genshin.

Related: Genshin Impact co-op players be warned: This Kaveh bug can permanently destroy your game files

“I would turn every claymore into the fish one,” joked one of the users, referring to the Luxurious Sea-Lord Claymore, which is literally shaped like a fish.

Others chose more serious answers. They mentioned that some characters have lore attached to a specific weapon, or that some weapons simply looked very good with their appearance.

“I would do anything to put Kagotsurube Isshin‘s appearance over Freedom-Sworn for Kazuha,” wrote a user. “And also it is canonically his sword,” added another.

There are a lot of things you can do in Genshin Impact, from exploring the world and solving its puzzles to customizing your own house and garden in the Serenitea Pot.

But skins aren’t a feature the developer delved deep into. There aren’t many choices of skins to buy in Genshin, and there is no way for players to customize their weapons. Players think there’s untapped potential there, but it’s unclear whether the developer is going to explore those features further in the future.

About the author