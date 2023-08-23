Genshin Impact’s music from the lands of Teyvat will come to 12 venues all over the world as part of an official concert, the developer revealed at Gamescom on Aug. 22.

The concert, called Melodies of an Endless journey, will feature music pieces from across the game, from Mondstadt to Fontaine, performed by a philharmonic orchestra. It was launched to celebrate the third anniversary of Genshin Impact, and every region will be represented during the performance.

Conductor Eric Roth will also take part in the Western performances. Roth has previously worked with orchestras to perform music from Final Fantasy and Undertale, among other famous IPs.

In 2023, Western players will only get two performances: the first in Boston, on Oct. 28, and the second in Los Angeles, on Nov. 19, as most of 2023’s performances will be held in Asia.

Then, the Genshin Impact orchestra will tour all over the world, from January to September 2024. In total, it will perform eight times in the United States, with dates scattered throughout the next year.

In addition to two performances held in Los Angeles and Boston, the orchestra will also travel twice to New York City and Chicago.

It will also come to London, United Kingdom, as well as Düsseldorf, Germany, featuring two performances in each European city. The final performances will take place in Sept. 6 in Osaka, followed by Yokohama, Japan.

With no surprise, many fans were unhappy not to see their city or continent represented in the tour. It’s still unclear whether more performances will be added in other cities before the tour ends, but the developer didn’t make any mention of it.

Tickets will go on sale for the first performances on Aug. 24 and 25. Fans can purchase tickets for the first Boston and Los Angeles performances starting on Aug. 25, at 9am CT.

