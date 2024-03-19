Genshin Impact: How to concoct 1 Advanced Potion in Alchemical Ascension

Whether you’re trying to pass Sucrose’s alchemy exam or simply want to improve the quality of potions in your stock, at some point during Alchemical Ascension in Genshin Impact, you’ll have to concoct an Advanced Potion.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about concocting an Advanced Potion in the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact.

How to concoct an Advanced Potion in Alchemical Ascension

A mandatory upgrade to keep expanding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To concoct an Advanced Potion in Alchemical Ascension, you need to buy the Improved Alchemy Cauldron (III) upgrade from Freda for 20,000 event Mora. The upgrade will give you enough slots in the cauldron to make an Advanced Potion. It unlocks after you reach Alchemy Level nine in the event, so if you aren’t there yet, keep playing and brewing potions.

Now, head to the Conventional Concoction cauldron in the event area and start mixing. To get an Advanced Potion, you have to use multiple ingredients of the same Efficacy. For example, if you want an Advanced Wisdom Potion, use Special Qingxins and Special Windwheel Asters to increase the Wisdom Efficacy.

You don’t have to overoptimize the layout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll see a graph at the top left of the screen displaying the current potion’s status. When the potion’s Efficacy reaches the third sector on the graph, it’ll become Advanced. The same is true for other potion grades and Efficacies.

To make your life easier, use the highest rarity and level ingredients available, as those factors significantly affect your potion. But, keep in mind the Special Characteristics of ingredients you want to have in your potion. Find a good balance of ingredients, and the potion should come together very easily.

How to enhance potions in Alchemical Ascension

You can also enhance your Intermediate Potions to the Advanced grade through the cauldron. Go to the cauldron and select Enhance Potion. Each potion has 10 levels, and after reaching the max level, they will advance to the next grade. Although you can only enhance the potions after increasing the Alchemy Level or the ingredient level (and enhancing won’t help you on the exam), it’s still a way for you to improve your stock and earn more Mora.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more