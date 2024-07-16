Genshin Impact fans now know what to expect from first half of Version 4.8 Event Banners

The Genshin Impact developers have finally revealed the four and five-star characters returning in the first half of the Version 4.8 Event Banners—and some familiar faces are finally coming home.

Recommended Videos

Collecting and upgrading characters is the most important part of playing Genshin Impact, so it helps to know if an anticipated character is releasing or returning. Currently, Genshin has two Event, or limited-time, Banners that run simultaneously, offering two chances a patch to spend your hard-earned Primogems on four different Five-Star characters.

Image via HoYoVerse.

For the first half of Version 4.8, both Five-Stars are returning characters; the famous dancer Nilou and the President of the Spina di Rosula, Navia. HoYoVerse shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), detailing all the characters returning alongside the two Five-Stars.

Dear Traveler, the event wishes "In the Name of the Rosula," "Twirling Lotus," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available on July 17!



More details: https://t.co/xBhnc4upoj



Check out the Event Wish characters' videos:https://t.co/NbApXHFBig#GenshinImpact #GenshinImpact4ꓸ8 pic.twitter.com/FCIh39t05d — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 15, 2024

The entire list of characters available in the first half of the 4.8 Event Banner are:

Navia (Five-Star)

Nilou (Five-Star)

Ningguang (Four-Star)

Kaveh (Four-Star)

Kirara (Four-Star)

As always, each Event Banner also features a higher chance to receive three specific Four-Star units, leaving many long-time content creators and fans of Genshin ecstatic. Specifically, the lovable Four-Star Dendro unit Kaveh has not been available on an Event Banner since his release back in May 2023, so everyone is thrilled they have a higher chance to unlock him again.

Since many fans of the architect could not get him during his initial release, a joke cropped up among fans that Kaveh was never really added to the game. Now it seems like this meme has finally been proven false, and fans are jokingly stating, “Kaveh is free from the basement!”

This announcement comes amid turmoil in the Genshin community, as many fans, content creators, and even voice actors are criticizing HoYoVerse for the design of characters from Natlan, the game’s upcoming region. Even though the community is raising many valid complaints, the mood towards this banner is still positive, as both Navia and Nilou are regarded as strong Five-Star damage dealers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy