Genshin Impact fan recreates incredible Liyue’s Jade Chamber in Minecraft

Some fans bring their craft to the next level.

Minecraft is the ultimate sandbox game where players can build anything they want from scratch. Many players use other game universes as the main source of inspiration to build their ideal Minecraft ideal, and Genshin Impact is one of those.

The Chinese ARPG puts much emphasis on exploration, designing lands where players will want to wander for hours, with their puzzles, secrets, and breathtaking viewpoints.

A Reddit user shared one of these creations on Jan. 15. They brought Liyue’s Jade Chamber of Genshin Impact into their Minecraft game after numerous hours of hard work.

From afar, the Jade Chamber is very similar to its version in the game. It even features the same ledges, roof forms, and the same colors. The user said they’re still in the process of building the interior layouts, though.

The creator also posted a full video where they explained how they designed the Chamber. “It took me 24 hours,” they said, detailing the steps taken to build the monument from scratch and sharing various tips for Minecraft players.

It’s the second build the user has shared on their channel. The first one was released a year ago, which was a Minecraft version of Mondstadt’s Dawn Winery in Genshin Impact.

Many players have been inspired by the universe of MiHoYo when designing new environments in the sandbox game. One year ago, another builder shared a gigantic project in Minecraft: they recreated the entire map of Teyvat from Genshin Impact, including the login screen and the same Jade Chamber.

The ARPG community is full of artists that who their craft to the next level when expressing their passion for the game.