Genshin Impact developer warns players of phishing websites amid account theft resurgence

Account thefts and unauthorized logins are getting out of hand.

Genshin Impact’s popularity is still going strong a few years after the ARPG’s release, and many scammers are taking this as a golden opportunity.

The developer HoYoverse posted an official warning for players earlier today, urging them to strengthen the security of their accounts, especially if they’ve recently logged in or given critical information to third-party websites.

“We have received feedback … that some Travelers have logged in to phishing sites from unknown sources, resulting in problems such as unauthorized logins and account theft,” it said.

As a consequence, it advised any player who’ve recently logged in to such websites to change their passwords “as soon as possible” and said it’s pursuing efforts to curb this issue using “technical means”

It also reiterated in warning players against third-party tools and sources who claim to give away Primogems and other resources for free.

Lastly, it encouraged players who’ve been contacted or found third-party sources to report them on HoYoLAB or by email (to the following address: [email protected]).

As a gacha game, there are many things to collect in Genshin Impact. Players can spend money and countless hours of farming to complete all activities and earn all characters available. For this reason, accounts are valuable assets that can sell for hundreds of dollars, depending on the content unlocked.

Meanwhile, another large batch of new content is planned to be introduced to Genshin Impact around mid-January with the 3.4 update, named “The Exquisite Night Chimes.” It’ll bring Yaoyao and Alhaitham as new characters, as well as the yearly Lantern Rite event, a new Sumeru area, and more.