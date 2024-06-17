Forgot password
Underwater exploration in Fontaine.
Image via HoYoverse
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks hint at next character banners

Ready your Primogems, prepare your wallets.
Image of Lazar Pavlovic
Lazar Pavlovic
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 11:16 am

With players enjoying the content of Genshin Impact’s current patch as version 4.8 looms over the horizon, new leaks are hinting at potential character banners for the upcoming version.

While collecting and building characters in Genshin is the main mechanic, sometimes having a road map or a glimpse of future character banners helps. All the following information is based on leaks and is subject to change, however. 

A leak, first shared by dataminers in the subreddit on June 17 suggests the featured characters for Genshin’s 4.8 version are Navia, Nilou in the first phase, and Emile and Yelan in the second phase.

Navia, a five-star Geo Claymore user in Genshin Impact.
The return of the queen. Image via HoYoverse

Emile is an upcoming five-star Dendro unit rumored to be a great support for Burning teams. Although we already have Nahida and Baizhu that excel in buffing and healing, Emile seems to enable a new playstyle, which has a lot of players intrigued.

“Overburn sounds neat,” one player said in Genshin’s subreddit. “You have burnmelt, burnvape, overburn, maybe quickburn as well. So it’s like you’re having moderate Electro application but intense Dendro and Pyro application.”

While that goes to show how players are excited for the new character, there are some who are unhappy with other potential banners. 

“Yelan? Wriothesley and Shenhe are right there. Ganyu too but I assume they’re saving her for the next Chronicled wish banner. All Cryo too,” another player wrote in Genshin’s subreddit.

While it’s reasonable that some players are upset about banner choices, these leaks are not confirmed, so take them with a grain of salt. The banners will be officially announced on 4.8 livestream, which is estimated to be in the next two weeks, so make sure you come back for further updates.

