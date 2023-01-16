Dehya and Mika revealed as upcoming characters in Genshin Impact

While most Genshin Impact players are looking forward to Patch 3.4, planned for tomorrow, MiHoYo has given a treat by revealing both characters to join the roster after Alhaitham and Yaoyao.

One of those characters is well-known to players who have reached Sumeru’s Archon Quests: Dehya. She’ll join the game alongside Mika, a Cryo user.

They’ll both feature a four-star rarity, which means players will have more time to stack up Primogems for the next five-star, or spend them all on Alhaitham, if his addition is beneficial to their roster.

Dehya is a character encountered in Sumeru’s Archon Quests; She defends the Aaru Village against all dangers and will face off against anyone turns out to be a threat, no matter their strength.

In the game, she wields a Claymore, so it’ll be likely her weapon as a playable character. Her element is Pyro. She has a strong personality, and it’ll be interesting to see how her abilities were designed.

Mika ‧ Coordinates of Clear Frost



Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius#GenshinImpact #Mika pic.twitter.com/Hwxt2hzUJC — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 16, 2023

Mika seems to be the clear opposite of Dehya. He comes from the Mondstadt region, as his title of “Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius” indicates.

He was first seen in the video teaser of Patch 3.1 earlier in 2022 (after 3:39 in the video below). He appears to be a catalyst user and he’s revealed to use the Cryo element, similarly to many Knights of Favonius.

He seems to have a calm, yet determined personality. It’s still unclear how what we already know on him could translate in his playstyle, though.

He might be highly-sought when he releases, since he’ll be the first new character coming from Mondstadt since Eula joined the roster in May 2022.