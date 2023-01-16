Dehya and Mika revealed as upcoming characters in Genshin Impact

While most Genshin Impact players are looking forward to Patch 3.4, planned for tomorrow, MiHoYo has given a treat by revealing both characters to join the roster after Alhaitham and Yaoyao.
One of those characters is well-known to players who have reached Sumeru’s Archon Quests: Dehya. She’ll join the game alongside Mika, a Cryo user.
They’ll both feature a four-star rarity, which means players will have more time to stack up Primogems for the next five-star, or spend them all on Alhaitham, if his addition is beneficial to their roster.
Dehya is a character encountered in Sumeru’s Archon Quests; She defends the Aaru Village against all dangers and will face off against anyone turns out to be a threat, no matter their strength.
In the game, she wields a Claymore, so it’ll be likely her weapon as a playable character. Her element is Pyro. She has a strong personality, and it’ll be interesting to see how her abilities were designed.
Mika seems to be the clear opposite of Dehya. He comes from the Mondstadt region, as his title of “Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius” indicates.
He was first seen in the video teaser of Patch 3.1 earlier in 2022 (after 3:39 in the video below). He appears to be a catalyst user and he’s revealed to use the Cryo element, similarly to many Knights of Favonius.
He seems to have a calm, yet determined personality. It’s still unclear how what we already know on him could translate in his playstyle, though.
He might be highly-sought when he releases, since he’ll be the first new character coming from Mondstadt since Eula joined the roster in May 2022.