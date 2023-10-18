Wriothesley is joining Genshin Impact, bringing a dark twist to Fontaine’s colorful roster of characters. The Catalyst user shows no mercy to his enemies, dealing tremendous damage with dreadful combos. Here’s how to create the best build for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact.

Wriothesley is a five-star Cryo character who packs a punch with aggressive abilities. He’s released on Oct. 18, in a banner alongside Mondstadt’s Archon Venti. Players have already encountered him in Fontaine’s main story quests, however.

The character is tightly linked to the Fortress of Peropide, the equivalent of a prison and place of exile in the Hydro region.

His character teaser revealed more about his gloomy job and his strong personality. Wriothesley is the perfect character to take for Halloween vibes —even better with the zombie child Qiqi on his roster.

If you’re willing to pull for Wriothesley or already have added him to your roster, here is the best build you can get to enhance his potential.

Best weapons for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley brings a dark twist to Fontaine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wriothesley uses a Catalyst. His Attack and on-field bonuses are key to his potential, so it’s not hard to identify which weapons are the best for him. Here are a few examples.

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance

This is a five-star weapon that suits characters using Normal attacks, such as Wriothesley. It features a Crit Damage bonus, as well as a passive ability.

Called Bygone Azure Teardrop, it increases the wielder’s speed, as well as damage after using skills. Since it’s a five-star weapon, however, it’ll require a lot of resources to be earned. However, if you’ve got it from the rotation of July 2023, you can use it to its full potential with Wriothesley.

Ballad of the Boundless Blue

Complete the Waterborne Poetry event while you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a four-star weapon that players can easily acquire and upgrade as Wriothesley is releasing because it’s rewarded for completing the seasonal event of Waterborne Poetry.

It grants strong Attack and Energy Recharge bonuses, as well as a passive ability that grants more damage when the wielder uses attacks on the enemy, making it a great Catalyst for main DPS characters such as Wriothesley.

The Widsith

This is a great weapon for Wriothesley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This weapon is strong on Wriothesley because as a main DPS, he’ll benefit the most from its passive, which grants a significant Attack bonus when he enters the field.

It can be triggered every 30 seconds, so you’ll be able to get the effect for most times when you switch him in from another character. The base Attack and Crit Damage bonuses also suit his Physical Attack build.

Best artifacts for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wriothesley is a fairly simple character to build because he has one undisputed best Artifact set, which enhances his Physical damage.

You can get four pieces of it with decent stats to get a strong build on Wriothesley. Alternatively, you can get Blizzard Strayer artifacts for Cryo damage.

Marechaussee Hunter

Battle Mekas for Artifacts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Marechaussee Hunter Artifact set is best on Wriothesley because it grants a bonus on Normal and Charged Attacks, as well as a Crit Rate bonus alongside HP changes when four pieces are equipped.

You can loot it from the Denouement of Sin Domain, in the South of Fontaine. When you farm Artifacts from this set, stay as far away as possible from Defensive stats, except for HP.

All Ascension Materials for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

The boss isn’t too hard to defeat. Screenshot by Dot Esports Subdetection Units are mechanical insects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll have to collect various materials to bring Wriothesley to the maximum level, as they’ll be capped by Ascension requirements. You need to use those materials in addition to leveling the characters up with XP books to get them to the highest level.

Here are the Ascension materials for Wriothesley:

Cryo fragments (Shivada Jade): those can be earned through defeating various bosses, completing Daily Commissions, and more. You can also craft the higher versions on the Alchemist Table.

(Shivada Jade): those can be earned through defeating various bosses, completing Daily Commissions, and more. You can also craft the higher versions on the Alchemist Table. Clockwork Meka materials (from Fontaine’s Fortress): You’ll have to earn Meshing Gear, Mechanical Spur Gear, and Artificed Dynamic Gear. You can also upgrade them to the Alchemist Table.

(from Fontaine’s Fortress): You’ll have to earn Meshing Gear, Mechanical Spur Gear, and Artificed Dynamic Gear. You can also upgrade them to the Alchemist Table. Subdetection Units : you collect those all around Fontaine. Their appearance is shown in the image above.

: you collect those all around Fontaine. Their appearance is shown in the image above. Tourbillon Devices: you get those by defeating the Experimental Field Generator boss Fontaine’s Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering, as shown in the image above.

All Talent Materials for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley has potential as a Main DPS. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talents shouldn’t be underestimated when building a character. They’re not fun to level up, but it’ll considerably upgrade the performance of Wriothesley.

To do that, you have to collect several kinds of materials by completing Domains, and more. Here are Talent Materials for Wriothesley in Genshin:

Scrolls of Order (Teachings, Guides, Philosophies): you can upgrade them on the Alchemist Table. They can be looted in the Chiming Recitation Domain on Wednesdays and weekends.

(Teachings, Guides, Philosophies): you can upgrade them on the Alchemist Table. They can be looted in the Chiming Recitation Domain on Wednesdays and weekends. Clockwork Meka materials : similar to Ascension materials.

: similar to Ascension materials. Primordial Greenblooms: you get those by defeating weekly boss Apep, in Sumeru’s Realm of Beginnings Domain.

Your build will also depend on the team you build around Wriothesley, so don’t forget to adjust when necessary, rather than blindly following our advice.

In Genshin, players can choose all sorts of strategies that will be viable in most scenarios (except, maybe, the last floors of the Spiral Abyss).

