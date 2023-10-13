Who’s the best character for Ballad of the Boundless Blue weapon in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is an ever-changing game, with new content released regularly and events rotating all year. The Waterborne Poetry event is bringing a new art festival to Teyvat with numerous rewards, including the Ballad of the Boundless Blue catalyst.

Players eager to add Wriothesley or Furina to their roster can complete all activities and quests of the Waterborne Poetry event to get free Primogems. The event started on Oct. 12 and will last until Oct. 30.

Players need to reach Adventure Rank 20 and complete the Archon Quest named “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” to unlock the event. Then, it’ll appear on the Events tab and you’ll be guided through its various quests and activities.

How to get the Ballad of the Boundless Blue Catalyst?

Complete the first stage of each minigame. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ballad of the Boundless Blue Catalyst is one of the rarest rewards players can get from the Waterborne Poetry event. Fortunately, however, unlocking it doesn’t require you to complete many activities in the event.

It can be earned through the Waterborne Poetry event, which can be seen in the Events tab in the game. You’ll have to complete its initial quest to unlock various minigames.

Then, you can speak to each NPC from the three minigames to unlock and complete the first stage. Completing the first stage of each minigame will reward you with enough points to get the Catalyst, as well as Primogems and various materials.

Completing all activities will also give players a precious reward: a Crown of Insight. There are not many of them in the game, and they can be used to get Talents to the highest level.

It requires 1200 points of Poetry Gala Fervor to be unlocked. Players will have to come back to the game periodically before it ends, as more activities will be unlocked every couple of days.

Weapon refining shouldn’t be underestimated. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition, you can complete the other activities to earn more Poetry Gala Fervor and unlock the Refining materials for the Catalyst, up to four of them. They’re called Dandelion Bookmarks and will enhance the weapon. They’re given for reaching 400, 600, 800, and 1000 points, respectively.

Who is the best with Ballad of the Boundless Blue

It’s not for off-field characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ballad of the Boundless Blue features Attack and Energy Recharge as the main stats. Its unique passive is named Azure Skies, and grants damage bonuses for using Charged and Normal Attacks, which makes it a strong weapon for your team’s main DPS.

It won’t suit off-field characters, as part of its potential will be wasted if the character doesn’t remain on the field every time the buff is up.

The weapon seems to be designed specifically for Wriothesley. The Catalyst user will be released on Oct. 17 and features a kit best used when he’s on the field. He’ll unleash devastating attacks and will earn more potential through the Ballad of the Boundless Blue.

The weapon can also suit other Catalyst users who’re often used as Main DPS, such as Ningguang and Klee —although they’ll benefit more from Crit Rate and Damage than Energy Recharge and Attack.

