The five-star Pyro Claymore character Dehya is finally making her grand Teyvat debut in the Version 3.5 update of Genshin Impact. Players planning on adding the Pyro character to their roster will want to ensure that they have the best equipment ready to supply her with, which includes obtaining the best artifacts for Dehya.

Artifacts are one of the most crucial aspects of character building in Genshin. They are important for increasing all of the various statistics that come with character building including critical rate, health points, critical damage, elemental mastery, energy recharge, attack, damage, physical damage, healing bonuses, and even specific elemental damage bonuses.

Five-star Claymore characters are particularly sparse in the world of Teyvat which makes Dehya only the fourth character of this type to become recruitable. Her banner begins on March 1 and will run for about three weeks before she is then moved to the standard “Wanderlust Invocation” banner in a manner quite similar to what recently happened with the five-star Dendro Bow character Tighnari.

Whether you’re planning on wishing for Dehya during her debut run or hoping to obtain her by losing the 50/50, you’re going to want to ensure that you have some strong artifacts to bolster her skillset. Dehya has a particularly unique set of skills that can oftentimes be confusing, so equipping her with solid artifacts is a must.

What are the best artifacts for Dehya in Genshin Impact?

Generally, players should seek artifacts that focus on increasing Dehya’s capabilities as a damage dealer. This means choosing statistics that build her Pyro skillset, damage output, and critical abilities.

Crimson Witch of Flames

Because Dehya is a Pyro damage-dealing force, equipping her with the artifact set that bolsters Pyro damage is an excellent idea. Each of the seven elements in Genshin comes with an artifact set centered around building the damage output of that element. The Pyro version is called Crimson Witch of Flames.

Equipping Dehya with the two-piece set will grant a Pyro damage bonus of 15 percent. The full four-piece set focused on building the damage of Pyro-based elemental reactions.

If the four-piece set is equipped, the damage caused by Burgeon, Overloaded, and Burning is increased by 40 percent. The damage caused by Vaporize and Melt is increased by 16 percent. When the character that the four-piece set is equipped to utilize an elemental skill, the bonus that is granted by the two-piece set is increased by 50 percent of the base value for 10 seconds. This can stack up to three times.

Regardless of how players hope to build Dehya, equipping the two-piece version of this set is always an excellent choice. The four-piece set can be quite powerful too but only if you are planning to build your team around Pyro-based elemental reactions. Otherwise, it is a better idea to pair the two-piece version of this set with another set.

Tenacity of the Millelith

This artifact set can be a powerful choice when players put Dehya on a team with a strong shielder. The two-piece set grants a powerful health point increase of 20 percent and is an excellent option for pairing with another artifact set if you are seeking to increase Dehya’s health.

The full four-piece set increases the attack of nearby party members by 20 percent and increases the strength of shields that are applied to them by 30 percent for three seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds regardless of whether the character that it is equipped to is actively fighting on the battlefield.

If you like the effects of this set but prefer another artifact set for Dehya, you can also consider equipping it on one of her teammates since doing so will still apply the attack and shielding buffs to her. Dehya scales off of health which makes equipping at least the two-piece version of Tenacity of the Millelith an excellent option.

Gladiator’s Finale

If you’re looking to build Dehya’s general attack statistics, the powerful and versatile Gladiator’s Finale artifact set is a strong option. The two-piece set grants an attack increase of 18 percent which makes Dehya much more effective at striking enemies in battle.

The four-piece Gladiator’s Finale set increases normal attack damage by 35 percent when the character that it is equipped on wields a Claymore, Sword, or Polearm. Generally, it is a better idea to only utilize the two-piece version of this set alongside another artifact set unless you find that the full four-piece set helps amplify Dehya’s skills in the way that you are looking for.

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

The Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set is a solid option for Dehya in the same way that the Gladiator’s Finale set is. The two-piece set is exactly interchangeable with it and also grants a simple but effective attack increase of 18 percent.

The four-piece set increases attack damage by 50 percent for 10 seconds when the equipping character has 15 or more energy. 15 energy is consumed in this process and this effect cannot be activated again while it is already active.

Equipping the four-piece set does not compliment Dehya’s skillset, but the two-piece set is another excellent option for players seeking to increase her general attack. It can be paired with any of the other artifact sets to create powerful combinations.

While equipping full four-piece artifact sets can be a powerful option for some characters, it can also be extremely beneficial to instead mix and match between two different two-piece artifact sets. Some of the strongest artifact combinations that players can create for Dehya are:

Two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames and two-piece Gladiator’s Finale

Two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames and two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith

Two-piece Gladiator’s Finale and two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith

Two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames and two-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Two-piece Gladiator’s Finale and two-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Two-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence and two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith

Players can recruit Dehya to their teams beginning on March 1 with the launch of Version 3.5. She will be available with an increased drop rate on her featured “Auric Blaze” banner for about three weeks before then moving to the standard wish banner and becoming a permanent character among the other five-star recruits located in that pool.