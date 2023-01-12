While many fans are eagerly waiting for Patch 3.4 in Genshin Impact, a web event was created to help them be patient.

The Paimon’s Starlight Expedition web event offers players Primogems for guessing characters by hearing a few seconds of their musical theme.

When players give a wrong answer, they can get more clues, but they’ll lose points when guessing right. A new clue will reveal the character’s silhouette, and a quote will appear on the right page of the book. Players can research it on Google, but it doesn’t always give the right answers since the quotes are included in quests or posts in the HoYolab.

To help them reach the number of points required to get the Primogem rewards, here are the answers to all musical guesses from Paimon, who becomes a professional acapella singer.

Here are the answers for the Paimon’s Starlight Expedition event in Genshin Impact

We compiled the written clues, as well as linked the characters to their corresponding themes. It also appears the songs are given in the same order for all players, but that could change over time, so be careful and verify it corresponds.

You can also guess the character by looking at the stickers on the left page of the book. Sometimes, a sticker hint at the character’s element or region of origin. The plants don’t refer to their ascension materials, however, so don’t trust those.