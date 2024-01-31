All Spirit Carp locations in Genshin Impact and how to get them

Chenyu Vale appeared in Genshin Impact as a bridge area between Liyue and Fontaine in Patch 4.4. Puzzle fans are in for a treat, since new mechanisms and a ton of chests are scattered around the area, including Spirit Carp.
Spirit Carp are the heart and soul of Chenyu Vale. You’ll encounter them in the area’s main questline, called Chenyu’s Blessings of Sunken Jade, as well as everywhere else in the region, on top of cliffs, inside ruins or in the air. There is a total of 50 Spirit Carps to collect.
Why collect Spirit Carp in Genshin Impact?
Spirit Carp can be collected and redeemed at the Rainjade Oblation for blessings. They are bright blue stars in the air, and you can spot them first on the minimap with the symbol of a flame. They’re a great way to earn valuable rewards, and also a fun way to explore the area.
The area is made of cliffs and rivers carved in stone, so traveling through Water Pearls helps you exploring faster and in a more effective way. Some Spirit Carp can be obtained very easily by traveling through these Pearls. Others are locked away behind puzzles.
It’s important not to forget about them, because they can bring you valuable rewards, such as a Crown of Insight and Primogems.
All Spirit Carp locations in Genshin Impact‘s Chenyu Vale
There is a total of 50 Spirit Carp to collect in Liyue’s Chenyu Vale. Here is a map of their location.
The red squares with a number are the ones that are more challenging to collect, because they’re locked away puzzles or hidden in the environment. Most of the others can be found on your way between Water Pearls, high in the air, so don’t forget to look up when walking in Chenyu Vale.
- Kill the enemies around the ruins. Take a Rust-Worn key, hidden in the water that lowered when you defeated the enemies. The Spirit Carp can be found on the other side of a grid.
- This Spirit Carp is located more on the north than shown on the map. It’s on top of a tower, on a place you can reach by completing the Time-Trial placed on the east of the Tower.
- This one takes some effort to get. You have to complete the three-seelie puzzle, then the platform puzzle using an archer to get it.
- This one is in the cave under the mountain.
- You’ll see that this one is locked behind a portal. You have to get all the way down to Jademouth’s Teleport Waypoint. Solve the lotus puzzle and travel up through pearls to get the Spirit Carp.
- Solve two Incense puzzles on the east and west of the temple, as indicated by the Diffuser Inscription in front of the locked grid.
- It’s hidden inside the tower in ruins. You can enter through a window.
- This one is in the cave. It’s hidden inside of the giant suspended lantern you can reach through Pearls.
- This Spirit Carp is also in the cave, in the deep end of it.
- It’s tricky, because this one is hidden inside the ring of the giant sculpture (don’t glide under it, but slide to the inside of the ring instead).
- This Spirit Carp is located under the mountain.
- Both last ones are locked behind a quest. Complete the area’s main questline to reach it. You’ll need a bit of patience.