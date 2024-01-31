All Spirit Carp locations in Genshin Impact and how to get them

Chenyu Vale appeared in Genshin Impact as a bridge area between Liyue and Fontaine in Patch 4.4. Puzzle fans are in for a treat, since new mechanisms and a ton of chests are scattered around the area, including Spirit Carp.

Spirit Carp are the heart and soul of Chenyu Vale. You’ll encounter them in the area’s main questline, called Chenyu’s Blessings of Sunken Jade, as well as everywhere else in the region, on top of cliffs, inside ruins or in the air. There is a total of 50 Spirit Carps to collect.

Why collect Spirit Carp in Genshin Impact?

They’re hovering in the air. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spirit Carp can be collected and redeemed at the Rainjade Oblation for blessings. They are bright blue stars in the air, and you can spot them first on the minimap with the symbol of a flame. They’re a great way to earn valuable rewards, and also a fun way to explore the area.

The area is made of cliffs and rivers carved in stone, so traveling through Water Pearls helps you exploring faster and in a more effective way. Some Spirit Carp can be obtained very easily by traveling through these Pearls. Others are locked away behind puzzles.

It’s important not to forget about them, because they can bring you valuable rewards, such as a Crown of Insight and Primogems.

All Spirit Carp locations in Genshin Impact‘s Chenyu Vale

There is a total of 50 Spirit Carp to collect in Liyue’s Chenyu Vale. Here is a map of their location.

The red squares with a number are the ones that are more challenging to collect, because they’re locked away puzzles or hidden in the environment. Most of the others can be found on your way between Water Pearls, high in the air, so don’t forget to look up when walking in Chenyu Vale.

The full region map. Screenshot by Dot Esports Northwest of Chenyu Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports Northeast of Chenyu Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports Southwest of Chenyu Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports, edit via Genshin Map Interactive Southeast of Chenyu Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports