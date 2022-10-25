There are many challenges players can face in Genshin Impact, and one of them is earning keys to open Shrines of Depths in the game’s various regions.

Mondstadt is the first region players will discover when playing the ARPG game. There are a dozen Shrines of Depths scattered in the region, which can be recognized by their square form and blue doors.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Players can use special keys to open them and earn their rewards, including chests located at their center. They won’t need to do anything else to get the rewards, but the challenge is to get the keys in the first place.

Here are the locations of all Shrines of the Depths from the region.

All Mondstadt’s Shrines of Depth locations in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoVerse – Map

This Shrine is located near the spawn of the Anemo Hypstatis. You can teleport south of the Stormbearer Mountains and head north to find it.

Screengrab via HoYoVerse – Map

This one is located North of the Thousand Wind Temple. If you have unlocked it, teleporting to the Midsummer Courtyard domain is the fastest way to access it.

Screengrab via HoYoVerse – Map

Both Shrines are located south of the city of Mondstadt. They are not hard to find. No Shrine in Mondstadt requires exploration to find.

Screengrab via HoYoVerse – Map

This Shrine of the Depths can be found North of Wolvendom’s Wolf boss. You can teleport to the waypoint of Windwail Highland, located southwest of the city of Mondstadt, and climb to get there.

Screengrab via HoYoVerse – Map

This Shrine is also clearly visible, facing Cider Lake. You can teleport to the Brightcrown Mountains teleport waypoint and then climb to the peak West of the Brightcrown Canyon to find it.

Screengrab via HoYoVerse – Map

The three Shrines of the Depths aren’t hard to find either. They’re all located north of the Snow-Covered Path, in the Dadaupa Gorge.

Screengrab via HoYoVerse – Map

This last one is surrounded by two other Shrines that are part of Liyue. They require geo keys instead of Anemo, so don’t mistake the one shown on the map above for the others or you won’t be able to open them. This one is located on the other side of the Dawn Winery. Simply swim through the lake and climb on the other side to find the last Shrine of the Depths from Mondstadt.