All Genshin Impact Permingeat Rusty Rudder questions and answers

The vast world of Teyvat is home to many unique puzzles and quests that grant you great rewards for completion in Genshin Impact. One of these puzzles is Permingeat’s quiz, which involves answering some questions about a location called The Rusty Ruddy.

This quest grants you access to a hidden Teleport Waypoint in Fontaine and a secret cave packed with treasure, so answering Permingeat’s questions will grant you some pretty decent rewards.

Where is Permingeat in Genshin?

Permingeat is located just off the coast of the Foggy Forest Path area in Fontaine. She is standing on top of a half-sunken boat tavern called The Rusty Rudder, a dark brown structure near the water featured on Teyvat’s map.

This spot is right on the edge of the coast of Fontaine. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

All of Permingeat’s questions and answers in Genshin

When you interact with Permingeat, she’ll offer you treasure for successfully answering a few of her questions. There are three questions she’ll ask, and you can either explore The Rusty Rudder to discover the answers or just give them to her directly to unlock the cannon and access your treasure faster.

The three questions Permingeat will ask are:

How many tables are there in The Rusty Rudder? Available answers: Three, two, or there aren’t any.

How many employees do we have at The Rusty Rudder? Available answers: One, three, or I am your employee.

What is not served in The Rusty Rudder? Available answers: Cheese, Romaritime Flower, or Milk.



Permingeat’s questions are kind of weird and unrelated to the cannon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How many tables are there in The Rusty Rudder?

There are three tables in The Rusty Rudder.

How many employees do we have at The Rusty Rudder?

The Rusty Rudder has a grand total of three employees.

What is not served in The Rusty Rudder?

Romaritime Flower is the only one of the options that is not food, which is why it is also the right answer to Permingeat’s final question.

How to unlock the Foggy Forest Path hidden Teleport Waypoint in Genshin

Once you’ve answered all three questions, operate the cannon Permingeat grants you access to and fire it directly ahead to reveal the hidden cave with access to the hidden Teleport Waypoint in the Foggy Forest Path area and a few treasure chests you can open.

The real treasure lies down in the cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Permingeat’s Rusty Rudder treasure in Genshin

Although you’ll find an Exquisite Treasure chest with 20,000 Mora right at the front of the cave for your initial efforts, there are also three more chests you can open throughout the newly unlocked cave.

If you head down into the newly unlocked cave, you’ll also find other goodies like Hydroculus and a few Seelies. Follow all three Seelie to their posts, stopping to complete the Dew Bubble puzzle along the way, and you’ll unlock a Luxurious Chest with 10 Primogems, four Hydro Sigils, 30 Adventure Experience, and some other regular chest loot including artifacts.

You can fight some Slimes nearby to unlock another chest before you should then dive into the water to access the last chest.

This quest grants you a few rewards just for answering Permingeat’s silly questions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beneath the Luxurious Chest you previously unlocked, there’s a rock you can hit with a Xenochromatic Armored Crab’s attack to access another hidden area in the cave. You’ll then be shot through a series of water loops before being delivered to the final chest of this quest, which is a Remarkable Chest containing five Primogems and a Standard Shipping Pallet for your Serenitea Pot.

Once you unlock the fourth and final chest, you’ll have successfully claimed all of the loot Permingea offered for answering her Rusty Rudder questions.