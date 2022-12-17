All Genius Invokation item cards in Genshin Impact

The items cards in the TCG Genius Invokation mode in Genshin Impact can increase the damage (DMG) done by character cards.
Most of them can be obtained in the Card shop for a minimum of 500 Lucky Coins and a maximum of 1,000. Other cards are rewarded once you defeat a particular character, while some are given after completing a set of challenges.
Equipment Cards
Here all the artifacts and talent skill cards available in Genius Invokation from Genshin Impact:
Adventurer’s Bandana
- Cost: One elemental die
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: After a character uses a Normal Attack: heal self for one HP with a maximum of three times per round (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Archaic Petra
- Cost: Three matching elemental die
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Geo Die once per Round. Roll Phase: two of the starting Elemental Dice you roll are always guaranteed to be Geo Dice (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 700 Lucky Coins
Awakening
- Cost: Four matching elemental die
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Razor, equip this card. After Razor equips this card, immediately use Claw and Thunder once. When your Razor who has this card equipped uses Claw and Thunder, one of your Electro characters gains one Energy (active Character prioritized) (you must have Razor in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Razor
Blizzard Strayer
- Cost: Three matching elemental die
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Cryo Die once per round. Roll Phase: two of the starting Elemental Dice you roll are always guaranteed to be Cryo Dice (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 700 Lucky Coins
Broken Rime’s Echo
- Cost: Two matching elemental die
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Cryo Die once per round (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Chaotic Entropy
- Cost: Three Anemo dice and two Energy
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Sucrose, equip this card. After Sucrose equips this card, immediately use Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II once. After the Large Wind Spirit created by your Sucrose (who had this card equipped) has converted to another Elemental Type: deal plus one DMG of this Elemental Type (you must have Sucrose in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Sucrose
Cold-Blooded Strike
- Cost: Four Cryo dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Kaeya, equip this card. After Kaeya equips this card, immediately use Frostgnaw once. After your Kaeya who has this card equipped uses Frostgnaw, he heals himself for two HP once per round (you must have Kaeya in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Kaeya
Crimson Witch Of Flames
- Cost: Three matching elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Pyro Die once per round. Roll Phase: two of the starting Elemental Dice you roll are always guaranteed to be Pyro Dice (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 700 Lucky Coins
Crossfire
- Cost: Four Pyro dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Xiangling, equip this card. After Xiangling equips this card, immediately use Guoba Attack once. When your Xiangling who has this card equipped uses Guoba Attack, she will also deal one Pyro DMG (you must have Xiangling in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Xiangling
Deepwood Memories
- Cost: Three matching elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Dendro Die once per Round. Roll Phase: two of the starting Elemental Dice you roll are always guaranteed to be Dendro Dice (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 700 Lucky Coins
Exile’s Circlet
- Cost: Two different elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: After a character uses an Elemental Burst: all your characters on standby gain one Energy once per round (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Featherfall Judgment
- Cost: The Electro dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Cyno, equip this card. After Cyno equips this card, immediately use Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer once. When your Cyno who has this card equipped uses Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer with three or five levels of Pactsworn Pathclearer’s Indwelling effect, deal plus one additional DMG (you must have Cyno in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Complete challenges in a match against Cyno
Floral Sidewinder
- Cost: Three Dendro dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Collei, equip this card. After Collei equips this card, immediately use Floral Brush once. When your Collei who has this card equipped uses Floral Brush, during this Round, when your characters’ Skills trigger Dendro-Related Reactions: deal one Dendro DMG once per round (you must have Collei in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Collei
Flowing Flame
- Cost: Three Pyro dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Diluc, equip this card. After Diluc equips this card, immediately use Searing Onslaught once. When your Diluc who has this card equipped uses Searing Onslaught for the second time in one Round, spend one less Pyro Die (you must have Diluc in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeating Diluc
Gambler’s Earrings
- Cost: One elemental die
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: After an opposing character is defeated: if the character this card is attached to is the active character, create Omni Element two times (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Glorious Season
- Cost: Four Hydro dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Barbara, equip this card. After Barbara equips this card, immediately use Let The Show Begin once. When your Barbara who has this card equipped is on the field, Melody Loop will allow you to spend one less Elemental Die the next time you use “Switch Character” once per round (you must have Barbara in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeating Barbara
Grand Expectation
- Cost: Four pyro dice and two other dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Bennett, equip this card. After Bennett equips this card, immediately use Fantastic Voyage once. When your Bennett who has this card equipped creates an Inspiration Field, its DMG Bonus is now always active and will no longer have an HP restriction (you must have Bennett in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeating Bennett.
Heart Of Depth
- Cost: Tree matching elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Hydro Die once per Round. Roll Phase: two of the starting Elemental Dice you roll are always guaranteed to be Hydro Dice (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 700 Lucky Coins.
I Got Your Back
- Cost: Three Geo dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Noelle, equip this card. After Noelle equips this card, immediately use Breastplate once. When your Noelle who has this card equipped creates a Full Plate, it will heal all your characters for one HP after Noelle Uses a Normal Attack once per round (you must have Noelle in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeating Noelle.
Instructor’s Cap
- Cost: Two elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: After a character triggeres an Elemental Reaction: create one Elemental Die that matches this Character’s Elemental Type with a maximum of three times per round (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Kanten Senmyou Blessing
- Cost: Two Cryo dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: The Cryo Elemental Infusion created by your Ayaka who has this card equipped allows the character to which it is attached to deal plus one Cryo DMG. When you switch to Kamisato Ayaka who has this card equipped: spend one less Elemental Die once per round (you must have Kamisato Ayaka in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Ayaka
Lands Of Dandelion
- Cost: Four Anemo dice and three Energy
- Type: Talent Skill.
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Jean, equip this card. After Jean equips this card, immediately use Dandelion Breeze once. When your Jean who has this card equipped is on the field, Dandelion Field will cause you to deal plus one Anemo DMG (you must have Jean in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Jean
Laurel Coronet
- Cost: Two matching elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Dendro Die once per round (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Lucky Dog’s Silver Circlet
- Cost: Two different elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: After a character uses an Elemental Skill: heal self for two HP once per round (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Mask Of Solitude Basalt
- Cost: Two matching elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Geo Die once per round (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Mirror Cage
- Cost: Four Hydro dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Mirror Maiden, equip this card. After Mirror Maiden equips this card, immediately use Influx Blast once. When your Mirror Maiden who has this card equipped creates a Refraction, it will have the following effects: starting Duration (Rounds) plus one, will increase the Elemental Dice Cost of switching from the character to which this is attached to another character by one (you must have Mirror Maiden in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Unlocks at Level five under Tavern Challenges and you have to complete the challenge objectives for Mirror Maiden’s Journey.
Naganohara Meteor Swarm
- Cost: Two Pyro dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Yoimiya, equip this card. After Yoimiya equips this card, immediately use Niwabi Fire-Dance once.After your Yoimiya who has this card equipped triggers Niwabi Enshou: deal one additional Pyro DMG (you must have Yoimiya in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Yoimiya
Paid In Full
- Cost: Three Pyro dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Fatui Pyro Agent, equip this card. After Fatui Pyro Agent equips this card, immediately use Prowl once. When your Fatui Pyro Agent who has this card equipped creates a Stealth, it will have the following effects: starting Usage(s) plus, the Physical DMG the attached character deals will be converted to Pyro DMG (you must have Fatui Pyro Agent in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Unlocks at Level four under Tavern Challenges and you have to complete the challenge objectives for the Agent’s Test.
Proliferating Spores
- Cost: Three Dendro dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Jadeplume Terrorshroom, equip this card. After Jadeplume Terrorshroom equips this card, immediately use Volatile Spore Cloud once. Your Jadeplume Terrorshroom who has this card equipped can accumulate one more stack of Radical Vitality (you must have Jadeplume Terrorshroom in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Is one of the rewards in Jadeplume Terrorshroom’s Parade.
Prophecy Of Submersion
- Cost: Three Hydro dice and three other dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Mona, equip this card. After Mona equips this card, immediately use Stellaris Phantasm once. When your Mona who has this card equipped is the active character, the Hydro-Related Reactions you trigger deal plus two additional DMG (you must have Mona in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Mona
Shaken, Not Purred
- Cost: Four cryo dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Diona, equip this card. After Diona equips this card, immediately use Icy Paws once. When your Diona who has this card equipped creates a Cat-Claw Shield, its Shield points plus one (you must have Diona in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Diona
Steady Breathing
- Cost: Four Cryo dice
- Type: Talent Skill.
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Chongyun, equip this card. After Chongyun equips this card, immediately use Chonghua’s Layered Frost once. When your Chongyun who has this card equipped creates a Chonghua Frost Field, it will have the following effects: starting Duration (Rounds) plus one, will cause your Sword, Claymore, and Polearm-wielding characters’ Normal Attacks to deal plus one DMG (you must have Chongyun in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Chongyun
Stellar Predator
- Cost: Three Electro dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: When your active character is Fischl, equip this card. After Fischl equips this card, immediately use Nightrider once. When your Fischl who has this card equipped creates an Oz, and after Fischl uses a Normal Attack: deal 2 Electro DMG (consumes Usage) (you must have Fischl in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Fischl
Stonehide Reforged
- Cost: Four Geo dice and two Energy
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: When your active character is Stonehide Lawachurl, equip this card. After Stonehide Lawachurl equips this card, immediately use Upa Shato once. When your Stonehide Lawachurl who has this card equipped defeats an opposing character: Stonehide Lawachurl will re-attach Stonehide and Stone Force (you must have Stonehide Lawachurl in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Complete the challenge objectives for the Stonehide Lawachurl’s Rest in Tavern Challenges.
Strategic Reserve
- Cost: Four Geo dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Ningguang, equip this card. After Ningguang equips this card, immediately use Jade Screen once. When your Ningguang who has this card equipped is on the field, Jade Screen will cause you to deal plus one Geo DMG (you must have Ningguang in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Ningguang
Streaming Surge
- Cost: Four Hydro dice and three Energy
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Rhodeia of Loch, equip this card. After Rhodeia of Loch equips this card, immediately use Tide and Torrent once. When your Rhodeia of Loch who has this card equipped uses Tide and Torrent, all of your Summon gain plus one Usage (you must have Rhodeia of Loch in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeat Rhodeia (Oceanid)
The Scent Remained
- Cost: Four Hydro dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Xingqiu, equip this card. After Xingqiu equips this card, immediately use Fatal Rainscreen once. When your Xingqiu who has this card equipped creates a Rain Sword, its starting Usage(s) plus one (you must have Xingqiu in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeating Xingqiu
Thunder Summoner’s Crown
- Cost: Two matching elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Electro Die once per round (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Thundering Fury
- Cost: Three matching elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Electro Die once per Round. Roll Phase: two of the starting Elemental Dice you roll are always guaranteed to be Electro Dice (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 700 Lucky Coins
Thundering Penance
- Cost: Three Electro dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Keqing, equip this card. After Keqing equips this card, immediately use Stellar Restoration once. When your Keqing who has this card equipped creates an Electro Elemental Infusion, it will have the following effects: starting Duration (Rounds) plus one, Electro DMG dealt by the attached character plus one (you must have Keqing in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Defeating Keqing
Transcendent Automaton
- Cost: Three Anemo dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Maguu Kenki, equip this card. After Maguu Kenki equips this card, immediately use Blustering Blade once. After your Maguu Kenki who has this card equipped uses Blustering Blade, you will switch to your next character. You will switch to your previous character when your Maguu Kenki who has this card equipped uses Frosty Assault (you must have Maguu Kenki in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Raise Maguu Kenki’s Character Card proficiency to 10
Traveling Doctor’s Handkerchief
- Cost: One elemental die
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: After a character uses an Elemental Burst: heal all your characters for one HP once per round (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Undivided Heart
- Cost: Five Cryo dice
- Type: Talent Skill
- Effect: Combat Action: when your active character is Ganyu, equip this card. After Ganyu equips this card, immediately use Frostflake Arrow once. When your Ganyu who has this card equipped uses Frostflake Arrow: Cryo DMG dealt by this Skill plus one if this Skill has been used before during this match, and it now deals three Piercing DMG to all opposing characters on standby instead (you must have Ganyu in your deck to add this card to your deck).
- How to get: Raise Ganyu’s Character Profieciency to Level 10
Viridescent Venerer
- Cost: Three matching elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Anemo Die once per round. Roll Phase: two of the starting Elemental Dice you roll are always guaranteed to be Anemo Dice (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 700 Lucky Coins
Viridescent Venerer’s Diadem
- Cost: Two matching elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Anemo Die once per round (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Wine-Stained Tricorne
- Cost: Two matching elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Hydro Die once per round (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Witch’s Scorching Hat
- Cost: Two matching elemental dice
- Type: Artifact
- Effect: When a character uses a Skill or equips a Talent: spend one less Pyro Die once per round (a character can equip a maximum of one Artifact).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Weapon cards
Here all the sword, bow, claymore, polearm, and catalyst cards available in Genius Invokation from Genshin Impact.
Aquila Favonia
- Cost: Three matching elemental die
- Type: Sword
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG. After the opposing character uses a Skill: if the character with this attached is the active character, heal this character for one HP with a maximum of twice per round (only Sword characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 1000 Lucky Coins
Lithic Spear
- Cost: Three matching elemental dice
- Type: Polearm
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG. When played: for each party member from Liyue, grant one Shield point to the character to which this is attached with a maximum of three points (only Polearm characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 700 Lucky Coins
Magic Guide
- Cost: Two matching elemental dice
- Type: Catalyst
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG (only Catalyst characters can equip this. A character can equip maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Raven Bow
- Cost: Two matching elemental dice
- Type: Bow
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG (only Bow characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Sacrificial Bow
- Cost: Three matching elemental dice
- Type: Bow
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG. After the character uses an Elemental Skill: create one Elemental Die of the same Elemental Type as this character once per round (only Bow characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 700 Lucky Coins
Sacrificial Fragments
- Cost: Three matching elemental dice
- Type: Catalyst
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG. After the character uses an Elemental Skill: create one Elemental Die of the same Elemental Type as this character once per round (only Catalyst characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 700 Lucky Coins
Sacrificial Greatsword
- Cost: Three matching elemental dice
- Type: Claymore
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG. After the character uses an Elemental Skill: create one Elemental Die of the same Elemental Type as this character once per round (only Claymore characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 700 Lucky Coins
Sacrificial Sword
- Cost: Three matching elemental dice
- Type: Sword
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG. After the character uses an Elemental Skill: create one Elemental Die of the same Elemental Type as this character once per round (only Sword characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 700 Lucky Coins
Skyward Atlas
- Cost: Three matching elemental dice
- Equipment Type: Catalyst
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG. Once per Round: this character’s Normal Attacks deal plus one additional DMG (only Catalyst characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 1,000 Lucky Coins
Skyward Harp
- Cost: Three matching dice
- Equipment Type: Bow
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG. Once per Round: this character’s Normal Attacks deal plus one additional DMG (only Bow characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 1,000 Lucky Coins
Skyward Spine
- Cost: Three matching dice
- Equipment Type: Polearm
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG. Once per Round: this character’s Normal Attacks deal plus one additional DMG (only Polearm characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 1,000 Lucky Coins
Traveler’s Handy Sword
- Cost: Two matching elemental dice
- Type: Sword
- Effect: The character deals plus DMG (only Sword characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
White Iron Greatsword
- Cost: Two matching elemental dice
- Type: Claymore
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG (only Claymore characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
White Tassel
- Cost: Two matching elemental dice
- Type: Polearm
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG (only Polearm characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 500 Lucky Coins
Wolf’s Gravestone
- Cost: Three matching elemental dice
- Type: Claymore
- Effect: The character deals plus one DMG. Deal plus two additional DMG if the target’s remaining HP is equal to or less than six (only Claymore characters can equip this. A character can equip a maximum of one Weapon).
- Price: 1000 Lucky Coins