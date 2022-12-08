All Genius Invokation character cards in Genshin Impact

Which character is your favorite?

The 3.3 update introduced a new card game to Genshin Impact called Genius Invokation that you can play in-game. There are a total of 21 characters that you can recognize from the Genshin Impact world plus six monster cards.

The way to collect each card is to invite the character from the card you want to the Cat’s Tail Tavern using a Match Invitation Letter. You’ll have to defeat the character in order to get the character card and complete a set of missions to earn their Talent card.

Here are all the Genius Invokation character cards in Genshin Impact with their attack stats and effects:

Ayaka

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Sword

Normal Attack: Costs one Cryo and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Cryo. Deals three Cryo damage.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Cryo and three Energy. Deals four Cryo damagea nd summons one Frostflake Seki no To.

Passive: When switched to be the active character, this character gains Cryo Elemental Infusion.

Barbara

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Catalyst

Normal Attack: Costs one Hydro and two other elements. Deals one Hydro damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Hydro. Deals one Hydro damage and summons one Melody Loop.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Hydro and three Energy. Heals all of your characters for four HP.

Bennett

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Sword

Normal Attack: Costs one Pyro and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Pyro. Deals three Pyro damage.

Elemental Burst: Costs four Pyro and two Energy. Deals two Pyro damage and creates one Inspiration Field.

Chongyun

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Claymore

Normal Attack: Costs one Cryo and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Cryo. Deals three Cryo damage and creates one Chonghua Frost Field.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Cryo and three Energy. Deals seven Cryo damage.

Collei

Element: Dendro

Weapon: Bow

Normal Attack: Costs one Dendro and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Dendro. Deals three Dendro damage.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Dendro and two Energy. Deals two Dendro damage and summons one Cullein-Anber.

Cyno

Element: Electro

Weapon: Polearm

Normal Attack: Costs one Electro and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Electro. Deals three Electro damage.

Elemental Burst: Costs four Electro and two Energy. Pactsworn Patchclearer’s Indwelling Level plus two.

Passive: When the battle begins, this character gains Pactsworn Pathclearer.

Diluc

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Claymore

Normal Attack: Costs one Pyro and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Pyro. Deals three Pyro damage and after the third use of this skill, each round will deal a plus two damage.

Elemental Burst: Costs four Pyro and three Energy. Deals two Pyro damage and gains Pyro infusion.

Diona

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Normal Attack: Costs one Cryo and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Cryo. Deals two Cryo damage and creates one Cat-Claw Shield.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Cryo and three Energy. Deals one Cryo damage, heals two HP for this character, and summons one Drunken Mist.

Fischl

Element: Electro

Weapon: Bow

Normal Attack: Costs one Electro and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Electro. Deals one Electro damage and summons one Oz.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Electro and three Energy. Deals four Electro damage and deals two Piercing damage to all opposing characters on standby.

Ganyu

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Normal Attack: Costs one Cryo and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Second Normal Attack: Costs five Cryo. Deals two Cryo damage and deals two Piercing damage to all opposing characters on standby.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Cryo. Creates 1 Ice Lotus.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Cryo and two Energy. Deals two Cryo damage and deals two Piercing damage to all opposing characters on standby.

Jean

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Sword

Normal Attack: Costs one Anemo and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Anemo. Deals three Anemo damage and the target is forcibly switched to the next character.

Elemental Burst: Costs four Anemo and three Energy. Heals all your characters for two HP and summons one Dandelion Field.

Kaeya

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Sword

Normal Attack: Costs one Cryo and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Cryo. Deals three Cryo damage.

Elemental Burst: Costs four Cryo and two Energy. Deals one Cryo damage damage and creates one Icicle.

Keqing

Element: Electro

Weapon: Sword

Normal Attack: Costs one Electro and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Electro. Deals three Electro damage and creates one Lightning Stiletto.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Electro and three Energy. Deals four Electro damage and deals three damage to all opposing characters on standby.

Mona

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Catalyst

Normal Attack: Costs one Hydro and two other elements. Deals one Hydro damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Hydro. Deals one Hydro damage and summons one Reflection.

Elemental Burst: Costs four Hydro and three Energy. Deals four Hydro damage and creates one Illusory Bubble.

Passive: The Switch Character action will be considered a Fast Action instead of a Combat Action if Mona is your active character.

Ningguang

Element: Geo

Weapon: Catalyst

Normal Attack: Costs one Geo and two other elements. Deals one Geo damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Geo. Deals two Geo damage and creates one Jade Screen.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Geo and three Energy. Deals six Geo damage and deals plus two damage if Jade Screen is on the field.

Noelle

Element: Geo

Weapon: Claymore

Normal Attack: Costs one Geo and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Geo. Deals one Geo damage and creates one Full Plate

Elemental Burst: Costs four Geo and two Energy. Deals four Geo damage and gains Sweeping Time.

Razor

Element: Electro

Weapon: Claymore

Normal Attack: Costs one Electro and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Electro. Deals three Electro damage.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Electro and three Energy. Deals five Electro damage and gains The Wolf Within.

Sucrose

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Catalyst

Normal Attack: Costs one Anemo and two other elements. Deals one Anemo damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Anemo. Deals three Anemo damage and the target is forcibly switched to the previous character.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Anemo and two Energy. Deals one Anemo damage and summons one Large Wind Spirit.

Xiangling

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Polearm

Normal Attack: Costs one Pyro and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Pyro. Summons one Guoba.

Elemental Burst: Costs four Pyro and two Energy. Deals two Pyro damage and creates one Pyronado.

Xingqiu

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Sword

Normal Attack: Costs one Hydro and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Hydro. Deals two Hydro damage, grants Hydro Application, and creates one Rain Sword.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Hydro and two Energy. Deals one Hydro damage, grants Hydro Application, and creates one Rainbow Bladework.

Yoimiya

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Sword

Normal Attack: Costs one pyro and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs one pyro. Gains Niwabi Enshou.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Pyro and two Energy. Deals three Pyro damage and creates one Aurous Blaze.

Monster cards

Monster cards work in a similar way as the character cards, but they can’t equip any weapons. They can be obtained by completing the Tavern Challenge and once you defeat a monster, you’ll earn the correspondent monster card.

Here are all the Genius Invokation monter cards in Genshin Impact with their attack stats and effects:

Fatui Pyro Agent

Element: Pyro

Normal Attack: Costs one Pyro and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Pyro. Deals one Pyro damage. This character gains Stealth.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Pyro and two Energy. Deals five Pyro damage.

Passive: When the battle begins, this character gains Stealth.

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Element: Dendro

Normal Attack: Costs one Dendro and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Dendro. Deals three Dendro damage.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Dendro and two Energy. Deals four Dendro damage, then consumes all Radical Vitality stacks. For each stack consumed, this instance deals plus one damage.

Passive: When the battle begins, this character gains Radical Vitality.

Maguu Kenki

Element: Anemo

Normal Attack: Costs one Anemo and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Anemo. Deals one Anemo damage and summons one Shadowsword: Lone Gale.

Second Elemental Skill: Costs three Cryo. Deals one Cryo damage, summons one Shadowsword: Galloping Frost.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Anemo and three Energy. Deals four Anemo damage and triggers the effects of all your Shadowsword Summons.

Mirror Maiden

Element: Hydro

Normal Attack: Costs one Hydro and two other elements. Deals one Hydro damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Hydro. Deals three Hydro damage and the target character receives Refraction.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Hydro and two Energy. Deals five Hydro damage.

Rhodeia Of Loch

Element: Hydro

Normal Attack: Costs one Hydro and two other elements. Deals one Hydro damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Hydro. Randomly summons one Oceanid Mimic.

Second Elemental Skill: Costs five Hydro. Randomly summons three Oceanid Mimic.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Hydro and three Energy. Deals two Hydro damage. For each friendly Summon on the field, deals plus two additional damage.

Stonehide Lawachurl

Element: Geo

Normal Attack: Costs one Geo and two other elements. Deals two Physical damage.

Elemental Skill: Costs three Geo. Deals three Physical damage.

Elemental Burst: Costs three Geo and two Energy. Deals five Physical damage.

Passive: When the battle begins, this character gains Stonehide and Stone Force.