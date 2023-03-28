Zombie Battle Tycoon codes (March 2023)

When it comes to your survival in a zombie-infested world, you need all the help you can get. Zombie Battle Tycoon allows you to build up a massive inventory of weapons and other equipment so that you and possibly a group of people can survive hordes of zombies. In order to help you acquire more weapons and equipment, you will need access to Cash, which is the currency that Zombie Battle Tycoon uses.

While you can gather Cash from simply grinding the game, there is a much easier way to acquire it. This is through in-game codes, which are sent out by the developers at various times throughout the year. Usually, a new month will introduce new codes. If you’re trying to see what codes are available for Zombie Battle Tycoon this month, then keep reading below.

All working Zombie Battle Tycoon codes

These codes have been confirmed to work as of mid-March, but they could expire soon, so redeem them while you still can. We will list each of the working codes below followed by what reward you will get.

PENGUINS26 — Penguin Gun Skin

— Maple Gun Skin PALMS22 — Palms Gun Skin

— Shells Gun Skin 18KTHUMBS — Eighteen Gun Skin

— Cosmos Gun Skin THANKSFOR10K — Snake Gun Skin

— 2,000 Cash SPACELAUNCH — 2,000 Cash

— Gray Camo Skin 2KLIKES — Diamond Skin

— Clouds Skin 4KL1K3S — Green Sparkles Skin

— Rainbow Pixels Skin LOTSOFLIKES — Cyan Pixels Skin

— Polar Light Skin SANTA — Candy Cane Skin

— Fireworks Skin DOZEN — Christmas Trees Skin

— Yellow Snake Skin BLOOMY — Jessamine Spring Skin

In order to redeem any one of these codes or future codes, then all you need to do is launch Zombie Battle Tycoon, head to the main menu page, and then click the Twitter icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Here, you will be prompted to enter a code in the box. Once you have copied your code into the box, click “Confirm,” and you will receive whatever reward you redeemed.