Zombie Battle Tycoon codes (March 2023)

When it comes to your survival in a zombie-infested world, you need all the help you can get. Zombie Battle Tycoon allows you to build up a massive inventory of weapons and other equipment so that you and possibly a group of people can survive hordes of zombies. In order to help you acquire more weapons and equipment, you will need access to Cash, which is the currency that Zombie Battle Tycoon uses.
While you can gather Cash from simply grinding the game, there is a much easier way to acquire it. This is through in-game codes, which are sent out by the developers at various times throughout the year. Usually, a new month will introduce new codes. If you’re trying to see what codes are available for Zombie Battle Tycoon this month, then keep reading below.
All working Zombie Battle Tycoon codes
These codes have been confirmed to work as of mid-March, but they could expire soon, so redeem them while you still can. We will list each of the working codes below followed by what reward you will get.
- PENGUINS26 — Penguin Gun Skin
- MAPLE24 — Maple Gun Skin
- PALMS22 — Palms Gun Skin
- SUMMERTIME — Shells Gun Skin
- 18KTHUMBS — Eighteen Gun Skin
- SIXTEEN1000 — Cosmos Gun Skin
- THANKSFOR10K — Snake Gun Skin
- ZOMBIE — 2,000 Cash
- SPACELAUNCH — 2,000 Cash
- MINIBOSSES — Gray Camo Skin
- 2KLIKES — Diamond Skin
- UNIVERSE — Clouds Skin
- 4KL1K3S — Green Sparkles Skin
- MILLIONVISITS — Rainbow Pixels Skin
- LOTSOFLIKES — Cyan Pixels Skin
- EIGHT000 — Polar Light Skin
- SANTA — Candy Cane Skin
- HAPPY2022 — Fireworks Skin
- DOZEN — Christmas Trees Skin
- BAGOFLIKES — Yellow Snake Skin
- BLOOMY — Jessamine Spring Skin
In order to redeem any one of these codes or future codes, then all you need to do is launch Zombie Battle Tycoon, head to the main menu page, and then click the Twitter icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Here, you will be prompted to enter a code in the box. Once you have copied your code into the box, click “Confirm,” and you will receive whatever reward you redeemed.