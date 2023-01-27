You can watch The Last of Us for free now–but only one episode

You can tune in for free, if you haven't yet.

The Last of Us TV series has seen two episodes debut so far, and now you can watch one of them for free.

The creators from HBO made the first episode of the TV series available for free on HBO Max, it was announced today via social media. It reads that viewers can tune in before the third episode of The Last of Us premiers this Sunday, Jan. 29.

All roads lead to The Last of Us.



Watch the first episode of #TheLastofUs for free before a new episode streams Sunday night on @hbomax: https://t.co/XeXt6PAJ3f pic.twitter.com/jeA2wTcXoA — HBO (@HBO) January 27, 2023

The series premiered on Jan. 15 in the United States, and a day later in the rest of the world. It follows the events from the first entry in The Last of Us franchise, featuring Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, who are the two main characters.

So far, two episodes of the series have been released, both on Sundays US time. The premiere was one of the biggest in HBO’s history, with 4.7 million viewers tuning in to watch it across linear and HBO Max.

Furthermore, the follow-up, which came out last Sunday, recorded HBO’s biggest audience growth from a show’s first episode to its second, according to Variety. It had 5.7 million people following it across linear channels, a 22 percent increase from the premiere.

The Last of Us is set to have nine episodes, with the finale coming out on March 12.