You can get an exclusive avatar in Smite this week to celebrate International Women’s Day

Smite players are in for a special treat this week.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Smite players can log in and earn the appropriately named “International Women’s Day” avatar this week. Similar to the Equality avatar that was earnable last month, all players will need to do is get one win within a certain time span.

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Those with a keen eye for history will recognize the avatar as being inspired by Rosie the Riveter. The woman in the avatar is doing the iconic pose from the World War II wartime poster “We Can Do It!” produced by J. Howard Miller.

Though it may be difficult to get particular avatars in Smite, Hi-Rez is still pretty good about giving fans some cool freebies. In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Day last month, players had the opportunity to log in and receive an exclusive avatar aimed at honoring the legend himself.

Starting today, players will have until Sunday, March 14 to earn one win and unlock the International Women’s Day avatar. Show your support for the Goddesses of the Battleground while dawning this avatar as you smash your opponent.

Today’s free avatar marks the start of what should be an exciting week for Smite. Starting tomorrow, the 8.2 update will go live and introduce two new skins through the Dawn of Babylon event. Enjoy this free avatar because tomorrow you’ll probably want to spend your gems on Mighty Mage Cupid and Senpai Slayer Serqet.