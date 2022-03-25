You can earn free Gems in Smite right now

Anytime you get the chance to earn your game’s real-money currency for free, that’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss. And right now, players can earn 50 free Smite Gems thanks to the “Gem Storm.”

Right now in Smite, players can get 50 free Gems by completing three “first wins of the day.” Though this may sound confusing, it’s easier than you might think. All players need to do is earn a win in three of Smite’s different game modes.

Today's forecast is sunny, with a 100% chance of GEM STORM!



That is right, the GEM STORM starts today. Make sure you hop into SMITE and earn 3 FWOTD to earn your 50 free Gems.



Make sure to bring an Umbrella! pic.twitter.com/bDIoO5QvXl — SMITE (@SMITEGame) March 25, 2022

This means players can play Conquest, Arena, and Ranked Conquest to rack up their three first win of the day bonuses. Once you’ve done so, 50 Gems should be added to your account.

Some users in the above Twitter thread said they’ve yet to receive their free Gems after earning their three first wins of the day. Since so many people are mentioning this problem on Twitter, odds are the bug should be sorted out sometime today. Smite’s Gem Storm comes on the heels of the game’s latest update.

In addition to your 50 free Gems via the Gem Storm, Smite is also giving away 200 Gems in honor of its birthday. All you need to do to earn your 200 free Gems is log in. That means today, you can snag a total of 250 free Gems.

You can head into Smite to get your free Gems right now.