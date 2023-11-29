Yorkshire Tea reveals custom PS5 and Xbox controllers—and I’ve never felt more British

Every now and again, you’ll encounter the crossover you never knew you needed—and Yorkshire Tea’s limited edition PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S controllers certainly fall into that category.

If you feel like you’re not showing off your devotion to Britain enough while you’re gaming, boy do we have news for you, as these controllers are actually something you can buy.

Goodbye savings. Remix by Dot Esports

The custom POPeART printed Xbox controllers feature the Yorkshire Tea logo with the controller’s color scheme split in half, with a prominent red reflecting the tea company’s colors alongside a scenic image of the Yorkshire countryside. It’s properly British in all the best ways.

It struck a chord with me as a proud Yorkshire Tea drinker, as I’m the kind of person who’ll judge you if you offer me a brew made with any other inferior teabag. Though I still don’t understand what Rugby League actually is, and probably never will, I can show my British colors in other ways.

The catch, however, is the hefty asking price, with the controllers selling for £150 each. That’s about three times more than a standard PS5 or Xbox Series X|S controller. The store pages jokingly list a “special button that boils your kettle,” and had this been a real thing, I’d have purchased all the stock in existence.

In addition to the controller, you’ll also get a bespoke box that matches the controller’s design. The only problem is that the controllers are exclusively available to buy online, so where exactly are we supposed to queue in an orderly fashion?