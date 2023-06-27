XDefiant players couldn’t even shoot their targets if they wanted to during laggy beta

Ubisoft’s Call of Duty-killer arrived in its beta form on June 21 and nearly immediately divided the community. While there’s been plenty of arguments though, there’s one thing every early player has unanimously agreed on this week: XDefiant’s major hit-registration issue has been making eliminations near impossible.

Players complained the frequent server lag couldn’t begin to compare to the “joke” of a hit registration that has been plaguing the beta. In particular, the community is claiming bullets would go astray despite being dead-on.

These complaints came to a head in a Reddit post on June 23, where the community demanded XDefiant’s developers immediately pivot to fixing this issue.

While the “concept” of XDefiant tickled players’ fancies, ironing out the kinks was the first item on the agenda, according to some gamers. Others thought this issue was so problematic in the beta that they actually deleted XDefiant entirely.

This, paired with claims surrounding growing server lag in the early test, makes it seems Ubisoft has its work cut out already.

On the flip side, there are others that have been able to look beyond the early issues. One big portion of the player base even went as far as to claim it was the “most fun [they’ve] had in [a game like] Call of Duty since Cold War” in another June thread.

Some players dubbed the title “excellent,” and a percentage suggested they’d never encountered an issue with XDefiant lag or hit-reg.

The Ubisoft shooter is expected to return in Summer 2023.

