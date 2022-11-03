Xbox teams up with Black Panther to give away custom console

Xbox has partnered with Marvel Studios ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s theatrical release to give fans a chance to win a Black Panther-inspired Xbox Series X.

Released in 2018, Black Panther quickly rose as one of Marvel’s most commercially successful and critically acclaimed solo superhero films. After the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman, Marvel opted not to recast his role, but instead to pay tribute to the actor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In anticipation of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Nov. 11 release, Xbox and Marvel have started a competition wherein fans can win one of five film-inspired prizes. Chief among the prizes is a custom Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Xbox Series with matching controllers, and a set of replica Kimoyo beads.

via Xbox

The challenge involves a simple memory test that asks users to memorize and recite a sequence of images. After completing the task, users will then be prompted to enter personal data including a phone number and email address. With only three attempts per person, prospective winners are only able to gain one entry into the competition.

The Xbox Series X and accompanying controllers are beautifully designed with the Black Panther’s iconic black, gold, and white colors and patterns. Marvel and Xbox are also providing several high-resolution wallpapers advertising Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, available for phones, tablets, and PCs.

Only one test stands between fans and possibly the most uniquely designed Xbox Series X ever released. With thousands of fans undoubtedly taking on the challenge, interested users should seek to earn their entries before the competition closes.