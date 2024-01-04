Xbox Series S toaster launches with zero fanfare—costs $40

A toaster made to resemble the Xbox Series S is now available for sale at $39.99, and it even imprints the Xbox logo on the bread.

Strangely, Microsoft doesn’t appear to have made any effort to announce its availability despite the fact it very much looks like an official product. Word of it only spread on Jan. 4 after X (formerly Twitter) user Wario64 spotted and shared a link to a Walmart listing. Features include a digital LED countdown timer, a defrost button, and non-stick-coated plates. I’m also surprised Microsoft (or whoever’s responsible) didn’t push this out in time for Christmas since it could’ve made for a popular gift among die-hard Xbox fans.

Images of the toaster first popped up last March courtesy of French website XboxSquad, though, again, Microsoft itself remained dead quiet. It also highlighted numerous other Xbox-themed products, such as mousepads, bottle openers, pen holders, and even lamps shaped like the energy swords from Halo. Presumably, those will all release at some point, though precisely when is another question entirely.

I’m not even sure where Microsoft got the idea to do an Xbox toaster, but the popularity of the Xbox fridge no doubt had a hand in it. As a reminder, when the Xbox Series X was revealed, many joked that it resembled a fridge. Microsoft proceeded to lean into the meme and sell official Xbox-themed mini-fridges; they must have sold well enough for the company to consider trying something similar with the Xbox Series S.

These aren’t the only bizarre Xbox products Microsoft has pumped out in recent memory. Just a couple of months ago, as part of a cross-promotion with the Wonka movie, it made an edible Xbox controller. Before that, there were the furry Xbox controllers made to coincide with the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie. These products, however, were limited and only available via sweepstakes competitions, unlike the Xbox toaster.