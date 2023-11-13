We’ve all found ourselves in a problematic situation where we’re deep into a gaming session and start craving food, yet the fridge is too far away. Thankfully, Xbox has now solved this problem.

If you’ve ever cursed having to get up of your seat to take a short walk to the kitchen to grab a snack, boy do we have the solution for you—an edible Xbox Series X controller.

Don’t worry, I’ve checked the calendar and, no, it’s not April Fool’s Day. This is completely genuine and has truly got me drooling.

For reasons unknown, Microsoft has partnered with Wonka to create a Wonka-inspired console that comes with an edible controller that you can chow down on while racking up kills, scoring goals, or whatever it is you do in your gaming marathons.

As spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, Microsoft themselves have confirmed its existence—but, unfortunately, it won’t be available on general sale.

Xbox announces first ever official edible Xbox Controller and Wonka-Inspired Console https://t.co/0OzI09Oyz0



"the Wonka-inspired Xbox Series X is not edible."



available only through sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/JkFFWHKR1l — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 13, 2023

Instead, you’ll have to enter the sweepstakes (poor from Microsoft to miss out on an obvious ‘sweetstake’ pun) and hope that you’re lucky enough to win a golden ticket (not actually a ticket, again a big oversight).

Along with the chocolate, the most important part of the prize, you’ll also receive a custom Wonka-inspired Xbox Series X console that, sadly, is described as not edible—although, technically, isn’t everything edible if you try hard enough?

The question now is, if you were to win, would you keep the chocolate controller as a collectible or munch away? I’d certainly opt for the latter and I want an endless supply to throw in rage against the wall to witness them satisfyingly smash to oblivion and leave a bunch of tasty snacks.

Let’s just hope there’s no Wonka madness within the chocolate that turns you into a giant blueberry, sends you floating away, or wrecks your life in some other weird way. Now that I think about it, why on earth has Wonka’s factory not been shut down for health and safety violations?