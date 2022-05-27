Xbox to ‘pivot away’ from current iteration of cloud streaming device, Project Keystone

Xbox is one of the biggest gaming companies in the world, with its own console and an ever-growing number of studios under its wing. In recent years, Xbox has had a heavy focus on accessibility and access to games. Now, the company is giving an update on a streaming device that could bring Xbox games to your TV without the need for a console.

This device, codenamed Project Keystone, was set to work like other streaming devices like the Amazon Fire Stick and Google Chromecast. Players would have likely been able to connect a controller to the streaming device and access their cloud games anywhere that they have an internet connection. Work on the project is still ongoing, but the company has decided to “pivot away” from its current iteration, according to a statement from Microsoft to Windows Central.

The statement begins with a commitment Xbox has to “ensuring we are bringing value to our customers.” But the gaming company then says it has “made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device.” Xbox also said it will take what it’s learned from the current development of this project and put it toward another cloud streaming project.

This project, according to the same Windows Central article, has likely been in development for years. The decision to cease development doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Project Keystone, though, and it sounds like the team will continue to work on it in some form. Whether it be Keystone or a different cloud streaming device, Xbox makes it clear that it’s still dedicated to providing cloud gaming to as many people as possible.