Xbox One owners of Cyberpunk 2077 can upgrade to the Xbox Series X version for free

One of 2020’s biggest games will take advantage of Xbox’s newly-announced Smart Delivery program for Xbox Series X.

CD Projekt Red announced today that Cyberpunk 2077 owners on Xbox One will get a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version of the game when it’s available.

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020

With Cyberpunk 2077 releasing in September and the Xbox Series X due to hit shelves in the holiday season not long after, players won’t have to worry about waiting to play it on the new console or having to buy it again.

“This technology empowers you to buy a game once and know that—whether you are playing it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X—you are getting the right version of that game on whatever Xbox you’re playing on,” Microsoft said of its new Smart Delivery feature.

Microsoft also announced that the Xbox Series X will allow backward compatibility across four generations of consoles. The new system will play Series X, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games.

The Xbox Series X will release this holiday season. Pricing and an exact release date haven’t been announced yet, however. Cyberpunk 2077 will release on PC and current consoles on Sept. 17.