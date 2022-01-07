Xbox Live Gold subscribers can try out Battlefield 2042 for free this weekend

If you’ve been holding out on buying Battlefield 2042 since it dropped in November, you might just be in luck. As part of Xbox’s Free Play Days, Xbox gamers can download and try out the latest installment in the Battlefield franchise for themselves.

Microsoft revealed the latest range of Free Play Days games, including both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S copies of Battlefield 2042. This means that players can download and try out the game for themselves between today Jan. 6 and Jan. 9.

To access these games you’ll need to have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription. Along with Battlefield 2042, other games that you can try out for free over the weekend include Star Renegades and RPG shooter The Sinking City.

Microsoft gives subscribers different games to try out routinely, but it’s not often that a game on the caliber of Battlefield 2042 is made available—especially so close to its release. This isn’t the first Battlefield title to be offered via the promotion, but it is the newest.

It’s no secret that Battlefield 2042 has seen a dip in players since its release in 2021. Perhaps with Xbox Live Subscribers having the opportunity to try it out for free, they will see a boost of players sticking with the game.