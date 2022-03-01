Xbox Game Pass is receiving Guardians of the Galaxy, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more in March

March is set to be a big month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, who are receiving several new games and updates.

Players will have access to two new games today: Far: Changing Tides and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Far: Changing Tides will be available on Cloud, console, and PC, while Microsoft Flight Simulator will only be available on the Cloud.

On March 3, console and PC players can enjoy Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII. March 10 will add several new games to the Xbox Game Pass: Kentucky Route Zero, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Young Souls. Lawn Mowing Simulator will only be available on Xbox One, while the other three games will be available on Cloud, console, and PC.

This month, players can also enjoy three new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks, adding new content to popular titles. The EA Sports UFC 4: Fighter and Customization Bundle is dropping on March 3, and the Halo Infinite Pass Tense Mongoose Bundle is coming on March 9. Players can get their hands on the Century: Age of Ashes Hjorrani Savannah Bundle on March 14. The new UFC 4 content will be available on console, while the Halo Infinite bundle will be available on Cloud, console, and PC. The Century: Age of Ashes bundle will only be available on console and PC.

This month, the Xbox App on PC is also receiving an update, allowing players to select the folder for installed games. Players can also access the file for installed games and repair or move the games. The ability to mod more games is coming in the update, too.

March 15 will mark the departure of four games from the Xbox Game Pass. Nier: Automata, Phogs!, Torchlight III, and The Surge 2 are all leaving the pass, so enjoy them while you can.

The blog post also claims more games are coming this month, so expect more titles to be announced soon.