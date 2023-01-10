Xbox Game Pass gets JRPG month with 3 games coming soon

Xbox has announced the second batch of titles coming to Game Pass later this month. This time, it is headline by Capcom’s 2021 action RPG, Monster Hunter Rise.

As revealed through a blog post, Xbox revealed the three titles for its subscription-based service in the second half of January. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will join the Xbox Game Pass on Jan. 19 for cloud, console, and PC users. On the other hand, Monster Hunter Rise will be available on Jan. 20 for cloud, console, and PC as well.

“Welcome to 2023, Game Pass friends! We’re starting off the year with some iconic franchises from beloved Japanese developers whose games will soon be landing with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass,” Xbox said. For now, let’s start juicing up our controllers and get our pre-install on; it’s time to get to the games!”

The second batch of games follows the games that were added to Game Pass earlier this month. Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition and Stranded Deep arrived in the service for cloud, console, and PC users, while Valheim: Mistlands Biome Update was added for PC users.

Xbox also announced the games that will leave Game Pass on Jan. 15. These are: