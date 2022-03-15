Xbox Game Pass games leaked for second half of March

Six new titles are making their way to the subscription.

It’s the middle of the month, so Xbox Game Pass users should set their sights on some new games, which should make their way to the subscription in the coming days.

Although the official Xbox announcement hasn’t made its way to social media yet, the games have been leaked.

Dealabs has posted a leaked version of March's Xbox Game Pass additions:



• F1 2021 🏎️

• The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk 🚪

• Weird West 🤠

• Shredders 🏂

• Zero Escape: The Nonary Games 🔒

• Norco 🎮https://t.co/HKiGrUNcLa pic.twitter.com/dQMKstYy24 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 15, 2022

The leaks are courtesy of Dealabs, the French online store that gathers profitable deals on numerous products. The image shared on the site tells us that seven new games will soon be available on Xbox Game Pass, however, one of them, Tainted Grail: Conquest, is already live.

According to Dealabs, six games will soon be making their way to the popular subscription. The most popular game on this list is F1 2021. Players will also have access to titles including The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, Weird West, and Zero Escape: The Nonary Games.

Each of the games is from a different genre. F1 2021 is a perfect choice for players preferring racing adventures, especially those that are Formula 1 fans. There are RPGs, point and click, and sports options, so every player should find something that will suit them best.

The exact dates for the release of these games on the Xbox Game Pass remain to be seen. According to the leak, however, they should be available on Cloud, Console, and PCs.