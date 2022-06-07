Xbox Game Demos are reportedly coming soon

A new way to try games might be coming to Xbox soon.

A new report indicates Microsoft will reveal a new service coming to Xbox Game Pass, allowing subscribers to try limited-time game trials.

An Exputer report claims Microsoft will announce the new service, which will be a direct competitor against the PlayStation Plus time-limited game trials that were announced in March. The new feature will reportedly be introduced to the Xbox Game Pass service “within the next year” and focus on independent game developers at the start. Developers can choose to enroll in the service, and Microsoft will compensate them for their participation.

The report also claims Microsoft will announce an extension of their Samsung partnership that will allow fans to stream Xbox games on Samsung Smart TVs without using the Cloud Gaming service. An update regarding the expansion of Cloud Gaming to other countries is also expected.

The Xbox Game Pass is an excellent way to enjoy a variety of games without purchasing them individually. Players can enjoy a revolving catalog of games, ranging from indie favorites to triple AAA titles. The new time trail service will likely give fans a chance to try new and upcoming games before committing to a purchase, allowing them to decide if it is worth the commitment without risk.

These announcements are expected to occur before the Summer Game Fest on June 9, so Xbox fans should keep their eyes peeled for an official reveal. The Summer Game Fest will also include multiple announcements, making it worth watching for any gaming enthusiast.