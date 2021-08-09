Xbox Cloud Gaming beta now available for Xbox Insiders

No official release date has been announced for the project.

The beta version of Xbox Cloud Gaming, an exclusive game streaming service created by Xbox, is now available for members of the Xbox Insider program.

Xbox Cloud Gaming allows players to play Xbox games on their PC without having to use a console in any way. By simply launching the Xbox app on Windows, players can play their library of Xbox games on their PC. Xbox Cloud Gaming can also be used on phones and tablets.

Attention #XboxInsiders! Starting today, you can now use Xbox Cloud Gaming through the Xbox App. Check out the blog post below for all the details: https://t.co/0ahhloovr0 — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) August 9, 2021

“It’s our continued goal to make gaming available to all players around the world, wherever you are, on the devices you want,” Xbox said in its announcement of the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta earlier today. The Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is currently only available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members who are also part of the Xbox Insider program.

Any PC or device can be used to play Xbox games with Xbox Cloud Gaming. The only requirement, according to Xbox, is to “connect a compatible controller via Bluetooth or USB, launch the Xbox app, click the ‘cloud games’ button, select your game and start playing.”

In today’s announcement, Xbox said it’s added “new features to help you get started, including easy-to-access information on controller and network status.” Additionally, Xbox Cloud Gaming will feature social capabilities, allowing players to interact and play with their friends—even those who are also playing on the cloud with no console or game installed.

Xbox Cloud Gaming hasn’t been given an official release date yet. But with the project entering this beta period, a full release could be on the horizon.