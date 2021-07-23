Xbox, Atlantic Records partner with eFuse to host The Green Room series, featuring Seth Curry, A Boogie, and more

Athletes, artists, and streamers are coming together to compete in a new event.

Xbox, Atlantic Records, and eFuse have partnered for a new series of gaming events called The Green Room, which will feature a combination of top recording artists, professional athletes, and streamers.

With names like NBA player Seth Curry, NFL star Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rapper A Boogie, and streamers like HusKerrs and Vikkstar, the talented roster of 30 players will be competing for $10,000 in Call of Duty: Warzone.

We're teaming up with @AtlanticRecords, @vaynersports, and @Xbox for the Green Room Series, a $10,000 trios tournament comprised of artists, athletes, and streamers 💰👀



Choose one player from each row below to assemble the trio you would like to see play together 👇 pic.twitter.com/NSwaz9Smhj — eFuse.gg (@eFuseOfficial) July 22, 2021

The three-hour streaming event will run at 5pm CT on July 27, with players being split up among 10 teams to compete in Warzone trios. The top three teams will take home a portion of the $10,000 prize pool, while the winners walk away with the Xbox Championship Belt.

Hosted by streamer Mitch “OG Pickle” and radio DJ Joey Franchise,” The Green Room will showcase live gameplay from multiple perspectives, while also adding artist interviews, music videos, and exclusive content.

“Music, sports, and gaming are defining modern entertainment,” eFuse CEO Matthew Benson said. “Bringing together elite talent like Max Hollaway & Boogie Wit Da Hoodie alongside marquee partners like Atlantic Records, Xbox and VaynerSports is what we’re built to do. We can’t wait to see how the gaming community reacts to all the fun stuff we have planned for this broadcast. Be sure to tune in!”

One lucky fan will even be joining the lineup as part of musical artist Bankrol Hayden’s team. The details for the sweepstakes and how to enter will be announced ahead of the event.

You can watch the full broadcast of The Green Room on the Atlantic Records YouTube channel starting at 5pm CT on July 27.