Xbox adds EA Play to Game Pass free of charge

Microsoft is partnering with EA to give gamers access to the game publisher’s “EA Play” as a part of Xbox’s Game Pass when the holidays roll around this year, the company announced today.

As if that wasn’t enough, the partnership will allow Game Pass members to get EA Play for no additional cost to their Game Pass membership.

The deal comes just in time for the release of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Yesterday, the company announced that the consoles will be available beginning Nov. 10, with pre-orders starting Sept. 22.

IMPORTANT NEWS YOU SHOULD STOP SCROLLING AND READ IT THANKS



Starting later this year, @EA Play will be included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate & @XboxGamePassPC!



that is all pic.twitter.com/zhbUKN3Bjy — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 9, 2020

This partnership also means that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have access to EA Play on Xbox and their Windows PCs as well.

Previously called EA Access, the subscription game service typically comes at two price points. A standard EA Play subscription will allow you to play games for up to 10 hours, as well as get other rewards and discounts on Origin purchases. That membership is $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year. There’s also a higher-end version of the product that gives gamers unlimited access to EA games for $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

As a part of its partnership with the Xbox Game Pass, consumers will get access to the base EA Play product with no extra fee added to their Xbox Game Pass subscription. This will give players access to trials of popular franchises like Madden and FIFA on a yearly basis, as well as a plethora of other games.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes at two price points as well. The base model is $9.99 per month, while the “Ultimate” version can be purchased for $14.99 a month.