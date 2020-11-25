Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4, and Rocket Arena are December’s free PlayStation Plus games

The first set of free games in the PS5 era are coming.

Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4, and Rocket Arena are December’s free games with PlayStation Plus, Sony announced today.

All three games will be available on both PS4 and PS5 from Dec. 1 to Jan. 4. After that, a new set of free games will join the PlayStation Plus lineup.

December’s PlayStation Plus games bring the chaos, with Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4 and Rocket Arena leading the line-up: https://t.co/VCTOJtmOH2 pic.twitter.com/foo1B6tss6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

The PS5’s first free PS Plus game, Bugsnax, will also still be available to download until Jan. 4.

Worms Rumble is the newest iteration in the classic battle franchise, this time with “intense, real-time, arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat.” It includes Deathmatch and Battle Royale modes.

Open-world sandbox action game Just Cause 4 offers wide-open exploration of a fictional South American country where you can do just about anything you can imagine. Rocket Arena, meanwhile, was released earlier this year and offers three-vs-three shooter action.

PlayStation also announced a free online multiplayer weekend on Dec. 19 and 20, offering players the chance to try online components of their favorite games for free without a PS Plus subscription.