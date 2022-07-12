Wordle to link game stats to players’ New York Times accounts

If your streak is a mess from playing the game on various devices, this is for you.

Wordle players will soon have the option of connecting their game stats to their personal New York Times accounts.

With this new feature, your progress will be saved and synced across all devices where your account is logged in. The news was announced this afternoon by the paper’s gaming section on social media.

🟩 🟨 Exciting news, Wordlers. You will soon have the option to link your Wordle stats to your free or existing New York Times account.



This means saving stats and your streak across *all* the devices you play Wordle on. — New York Times Games (@NYTGames) July 12, 2022

Wordle is a web-based word puzzle created by software engineer Josh Wardle and launched in October 2021. The idea is simple: each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word from the English language, which players have to guess within a limit of 24 hours and six tries. There are no clues to start. All you need to do is enter a valid word. After each guess, the letters you used will change colors in a way that resembles the classic game Mastermind, to indicate if they’re in the right position or part of the answer at all.

In January 2022, The New York Times acquired Wordle and made it a part of its gaming section, along with Spelling Bee and the classic Crosswords. Fans feared that move would ruin the game. But aside from a domain change and the removal of some offensive words, everything has stayed the same as it originally was. This should be the biggest new feature added by the game’s new owners.

The option to save your progress will be optional, according to The Times, but you will not be able to reverse it once you choose to do so. That will sync your streak and stats across every device you play on, which is good news for players who often need to switch between various devices, for example, if you play Wordle on your phone, your PC at home, and your computer at work.

Wordle’s new feature will start rolling out soon for all players.