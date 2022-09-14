Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘YM’

Wordle is a fast game that can be played virtually anywhere; just access the New York Times website from a PC or mobile device and start guessing.

Different types of players face the challenge of guessing the secret word. Some play only when they have time to spare, while others dedicate themselves to the daily task of beating Wordle and increasing their winning streak.

Many of these Wordle players are looking for strategies to improve information gathering and not rely on luck when guessing words.

Choosing the best word to start can be subjective for each player, but there are statistics that choose some words as the most likely to get better results.

The New York Times itself has a Wordle assistant called Wordlebot that analyzes the matches of all players and makes comparative calculations with the daily results.

This wizard gives players the following words as the best first choices:

“CRANE”

“SLATE”

“TRACE”

“SLANT”

“CRATE”

“CARTE”

The positions of each letter are also taken into account during this selection, as they can represent the difference between a yellow letter and a green one.

Related: How to solve Wordle: 5 letter words ending with ‘ME’

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘YM’, here are some five-letter words with ‘YM’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘YM’ to try on Wordle

azyme

azyms

chyme

cymae

cymar

cymas

cymes

cymol

enzym

etyma

gymps

hymen

hymns

lymes

lymph

nymph

rhyme

rymme

styme

stymy

symar

thyme

thymi

thymy

tryma

tymps

ymolt

ympes

zymes

zymic

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.