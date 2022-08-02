Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘Y’ and ‘Y’

Wordle is a game that makes players guess a new five-letter word daily. There are only six attempts to get it right and the only clues available appear after the first attempt in the form of the letters that were used.

The New York Times game is now set to be played for decades to come without any answer needing to be repeated. As long as players want it, Wordle will be a hit as a quick, simple brain-boosting fun to start the day.

But sometimes Wordle can be a headache for some players especially when the correct answer is a hard-to-find word that is unusual or contains repeated letters. To avoid stress there are some tips and tricks that can help any player in need and there are more specific strategies for more challenging games.

Some of the best words to start Wordle are ‘CARES’, ‘ARISE’, and ‘SLATE’. They all have some of the most common letters to be found as Wordle answers and should narrow down the list of following possibilities to less than a few hundred options.

Word lists are great for when you’ve already found a few letters, but you don’t know what to guess next. In case you only found the presence of two letters ‘Y’, here are some five-letter words with ‘Y’ and ‘Y’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘Y’ and ‘Y’ to try on Wordle

azygy

boysy

byway

coyly

doyly

dryly

dykey

feyly

flyby

gayly

gynny

gyppy

gypsy

hayey

myopy

mythy

pygmy

shyly

skyey

slyly

stymy

thymy

tyiyn

typey

wryly

xylyl

yabby

yampy

yappy

yawey

yawny

yechy

yesty

yeuky

yippy

yolky

yucky

yukky

yummy

yuppy

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.